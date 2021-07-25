Members of the Fountain County community gathered in Covington July 23 to celebrate three new murals in the county.
The murals were made possible by a Regional Cultivation Fund grant from the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network to the Tippecanoe Arts Federation.
The murals are found in Attica, Covington and Veedersburg, and community members also helped raise matching funds for the projects. The mural artists are CERA, from Chicago, who spoke about the mural in Attica; Nicole Salgar from Miami, who spoke about the mural in Covington; and NICO from Miami, who spoke about the Veedersburg mural.
Tetia Lee, chief executive officer of the Tippecanoe Arts Federation, started off the evening explaining her group.
“We’re an arts council that is headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, but we serve 14 counties and Fountain County is one of them,” she said. “I’ve been so happy and so humbled to work in this county for the last two weeks, working alongside community members and the artists and everyone just showed so much support so I can’t thank you enough for being here today and being such a welcoming community.
“These projects, even though the artists are here for only a short amount of time, they actually take sometimes years to put together, and we need support from a lot of different folks in order to make it happen. Today we are really here to acknowledge and separate all the folks that helped to make this happen for us today.
“A few years ago the Tippecanoe Arts Federation applied for a grant through the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network, also known as WHIN, and we were so lucky to receive it. What it has enabled us to do is put at least one piece of public art in each of the 10 counties that WHIN serves.” Those counties are Pulaski, White, Cass, Benton, Carroll, Tippecanoe, Warren, Fountain, Montgomery and Clinton counties.
“When we started talking to Fountain County this past year, and of course 2020 took us for a little bit of a spin, but then we hit it right away, and Fountain County, you all are so awesome, you didn’t want just one mural, you wanted three murals at the same time to be a county-wide celebration.
“So after I caught my breath, I said, ok, let’s do this,” Lee said.
Pat Corey, vice president of engagement for WHIN, talked bout the WHIN Wall Project. “WHIN is actually funded by the Lilly Endowment, so we really want to acknowledge their generosity in making the Regional Cultivation Fund available as part of the entire WHIN effort.”
Corey said that “there is a lot more to WHIN than meets the eye”.
“By day we are putting sensors devices out on farms and factories and we’re flying aerostats for broadband, and we’re really committed to lifting the profile of technology, especially for agriculture and manufacturing in our 10-county region, but this great blessing that we have that’s the Regional Cultivation Fund let’s us also address just living here and what a wonderful place this is to live for all of us. And art, of course, has that wonderful power to create community. So, what attracted us to this grant when Tetia applied for it was that it is such an immersive process that really engages the community over a long period of time, thinking about their identity and their pride and just kind of wanting to express themselves through these wonderful murals. I just want to thank the community, and the artists of course, but it really starts with you guys and all the work that you put into planning and you’re making WHIN really proud. When we send reports to Lilly every six months we always include pictures of the murals so you can be sure that your murals will be in the next Lilly report. They love it, too. Congratulations.”
Lee said WHIN gave the initial funds for the three murals, but noted that more funding was needed. The Western Indiana Community Foundation was one of those co-sponsors. Dale White, chief executive officer, said, “One of the feedbacks that I see as I travel throughout the county is just a sense of community, collaboration and partnerships that are taking place in Fountain County and it seems like the speed is picking up even more in recent years. That’s really encouraging to me as someone who travels the county.
“What the Western Indiana Community Foundation does is very simple. We raise private donations from the public. We invest those private donations. If we do well, we have some earnings or we have some return on those donations. We use those earning to award grants back into the community. This year we’ll award about a million dollars in grants in Fountain County and Vermilion County. Probably 30 percent of that is for scholarships but another 70 percent is for projects such as this. We support libraries, we support parks, we support food pantries, just kids in a wide variety of ways and adults of all ages. When we received the grant application for this, we were encouraged. We got it just a few weeks before the project was going to start. Our last board actually met on Wednesday evening at 7 o’clock. I report to three different boards in Fountain County and each one of them agreed to give $5,000 toward this project and I think that’s going to get the project almost home. It’s because of you who donate through the community foundation that makes a difference. It’s not our money. It’s your money. We report to you. We just hope that the grants we make represent you and the things that you want to see happen in Fountain County.”
He presented a $15,000 large promotional check to Lee to represent the funds that are donated through the foundation.
Nancy Wagner, Fountain County representative, Tippecanoe Arts Federation, Regional Arts Council, introduced the WHIN Core Committee members.
“None of this happens without a team, a core team of individuals who are committed to the vision and to the progress of the WHIN community. I have a wonderful group of women who did everything, absolutely everything. They made the artists feel welcome. They designed this wonderful program we have today. They’ve been taking pictures. They’ve been addressing everything. Providing the real definition of Hoosier Hospitality,” Lee said.
Wagner said, “I’ve worked for over 40 years in Fountain County trying to promote the arts and preservation and worked on the mural project and I have never seen the enthusiasm that we have had over the last 10 days countywide. It’s just amazing.
“We had a group of core women, and I see them as the cheerleaders for the mural project. They did all kinds of things, from raising funds, to acquiring equipment, from housing, transportation and food for the artists, from publicity and promotion, and planning and executing tonight’s event. They just worked so hard.”
Those members are Lexxi Haddock, Attica; Amanda Strawser, Stephanie Lober and Wagner, Covington; and Kristin Allen, Kim Kalweit, and Leighann Shropshire, Veedersburg. Wagner said there were others who helped out that core committee in many ways.
The core group provided a cheer to commemorate the event. “W. H.I.N. W.A.LL.S. W. H.I.N. W.A.LL.S. W. H.I.N. W.A.LL.S. What does that spell?! WHIN Walls! What? WHIN Walls! What? WHIN Walls! YAY!”
Wall owners in each community were also recognized: Attica — Pizza King, Andrew Hall; Covington — Dale’s Barber Shop, Dale Clawson and Centre Bank, Jeremy Webster; and Veedersburg — Community Corrections, Tim Shumaker, County commissioner.
“These things happen because of leadership and their support,” Lee said.
Attica Mayor Duane Roderick said, “On behalf of the city of Attica I thank Janssen for helping create new life into our downtown. You captured both the adventure of the Badlands and the rural ease of a Saturday night around the fire. Thanks also for the individuals from our community who volunteered their time to help make this idea come to light.
“This mural would not be possible without the contributions from the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network, Indiana Arts Commission and Attica Community Foundation. Special thanks to Tetia Lee of the Tippecanoe Arts Federation for the long hours on this project.”
Covington Mayor Bradley D. Crain said, “I think it’s just wonderful to see our county communities come together. I see friends from Attica, friends from Veedersburg, and I think it’s just wonderful and that’s what it should be about for something like this.”
Tim Shumaker, a current Fountain County commissioner, said he wanted to attend to thank everyone for their help. “Big thanks to NICO, and her assistant. They have done a fabulous job on the beautiful mural. We invite you all over to see it. It is right on 136. You can’t miss it. It is one of the prettiest murals I’ve ever seen. There’s a lot of pretty ones over there in that courthouse if you’ve not had a chance to see them yet. They are world renowned. So, if you get a chance, to see them.”
He said the building that the Veedersburg mural is on is owned by the county, “which means it’s owned by all you taxpayers.”
Lee said, “During this process, the core group of individuals and their additional folks that they bring to the table to serve as selection committee members, go through a slide deck with me. We have over 100 artists that are part of my slide deck, then they score them. They figure out which ones are their favorite. Then I reach out to them. They can say yes or no. Fortunately our artists all said yes. They were given themes that were created by these selection teams. Words that described Fountain County or Attica, Covington or Veedersburg. They took that and they translated one or more of the words into creations that we’ll see as their murals. So we could not do this without our talented artists who took that community feedback.”
The artists talked about their work, the symbolism and their experience in Fountain County.
NICO said Lee took very good care of the artists, as did the committee. “They fed us so much,” she smiled. “We’ve had a great time. We painted peonies. They are beautiful and they are the Indiana state flower. We’re also painting a big butterfly that is native here to Indiana. My boyfriend SONI has helped me with my mural. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. I’m really happy to be here and grateful to meet everyone I’ve met.”
CERA said, “First and foremost I just want to say thank you to all of Fountain County and specifically to Attica for having me paint that wall. It’s been an incredible opportunity to be actually be able to do my thing, to be able to paint this wall and to be part of the community while I’m there. Everybody’s been incredible. I’ve had people just coming out to watch the process. I’ve had people drop off food and make sure I’m hydrated. To be able to create a beautiful piece of art for Attica was amazing. The words they had given me…I was thinking the second I saw Badlands was in Attica I was like ‘cars’. Then I was think about rural America and what that looks to me and I thought about being outside at night and campfires and things like that. It’s been really special to be here and I just want to say thank you specifically to Tetia and also to Lexxi. It’s been just incredible to have this team support while we’re doing these murals.”
Nicole Salgar also thanks Lee and everyone who chose her to paint in Covington. “It is a great honor to be here,” she said. Amanda Strawser, she said, “for being my main cheerleader on my design, because she really pushed being progressive and I don’t think I would have been able to stay true to my vision without Amanda’s support so I appreciate that. I chose a lot of symbolism that is specifically part of Covington. I was given words like community, Americana, tradition. And there’s little things in the mural that I put in there, little hidden symbolism, I really want you guys, the viewers kind of come up with your own story, but there is a little bit of storyline in there. I just really want everyone to look at it and be happy and evoke some kind of positive emotion. I also really want to thank Nancy (Wagner) for feeding me every day and making sure that I’m alright. I also want to thank Linda from Windy Ridge because she came out and helped paint and she was also someone who was looking out for me. I really appreciate the hospitality and I’m really excited to have been part of this project.”
There were many other partners and donors names read before the ribbon cutting. Also available were several food trucks and other vendors. People could talk with the artists and also could listen to the band 1’n (1 Foot In), which was sponsored by the Fountain County Art Council Inc, as part of the Courthouse Square Summer Concert Series.