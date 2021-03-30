Prep football action continued for the second week this past weekend, with three of the four county football teams winning.
The Watseka Warriors won their game Friday night against Walther Christian 48-0.
The MCP Bearcats hosted Blue Ridge on Friday night, March 26, and delivered a 66-8 loss to the Knights. The Bearcats move to 2-0 on the season.
The Central Comets varsity football team won Friday’s home conference game against Seneca by a score of 62-38.
The Iroquois West varsity football team lost Friday’s away conference game against Dwight by a score of 30-16.
In the Warriors’ game, in the first quarter, Drew Wittenborn passed to Brayden Haines for 15 yards and a touchdown at the 9:52 mark. The point after kick by Henry Pavlak was good At 6:36 on the clock Wittenborn again tased to Haines for 17 yards and a touchdown and Pavlak again delivered a point after kick. At 3:21 on the clock Wittenborn ran for seven yards and a touchdown and Pavlak again connected with a kick. The score at the end of the first quarter was 21-0 in favor of Watseka.
Wittenborn competed a pass for thee yards to Haines at the 11:21 mark of the second quarter for a touchdown and Pavlak again delivered the point after kick. The three would work together again at the 8:47 mark to score for the Warriors. Wittenborn then completed a pass to Ethan LaBelle for six yards and a touchdown and Pavlak again delivered the point after kick. At the half it was 42-0 in favor of Watseka.
The Warriors again scored at the 1:30 mark in the third quarter when Braiden Walwer ran two yards for a touchdown. The two point conversion pass by Conner Curry to Hayden Courville was no good. That put the Warriors up 48-0, which is how the game ended.
In the Milford game, the Bearcats scored in the first quarter with 9:16 left on the clock with Angel Salinas running for an 11-yard touchdown. Trey Totheroh’s two point conversion was good and the Bearcats were up 8-0. At 7:16 on the clock Toheroh completed a pass to Todd Pain for 63 yards and a touchdown. Totheroh’s two-point conversion pas to Salinas was good. At 3:17 Totheroh ran for three yards and a touchdown. His two-point conversion pass to Sam Kaeb was good. Totheroh again ran for a touchdown at the :41 mark and his two-point conversion run was no good. At the end of the first quarter, the Bearcats were winning 30-0.
In the second quarter Totheroh and Salinas again teamed up for a touchdown at 9:09 and a two point conversion run by Salinas to make the score 38-0. Totheroh ran for 69 yards and a touchdown and then completed the two-point conversion to make it 46-0. With :58 to go until the half, Totheroh completed a pass to Salinas for five yards and a touchdown, but the two-point conervsion pass was no good. The score at the half was 52–0.
In the third quarter, Salinas ran for a 65-yard touchdown, but the two-point conversion pass by Bryce Sluis was no good. Sluis completed a pass to Salinas for 21 yards and a touchdown with Carter Borgers completed the two-point conversion run to make it 66-0 at the end of the third.
The Blue Rudge team completed an 11-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion at the 11:25 mark of the fourth quarter, to make it 66-8, which was the final score of the game.