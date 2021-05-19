JASPER COUNTY — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has awarded 200 scholarships to the fifth class of Next Generation Hoosier Educators.
Two of them attend Kankakee Valley and one attends Rensselaer Central.
Selected through a competitive process based on academic achievement and other factors, Brittany Moore, of Rensselaer Central, and Isabelle Eenigenburg and Alisyn Risner, both of Kankakee Valley, will each receive $7,500 annually (up to $30,000 total) for committing to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating college.
“Hard work, passion and academic excellence are just a few characteristics of these future teachers,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We are pleased to award them with a scholarship as they pursue their teaching credentials that will ultimately benefit their students and the state.”
A total of 439 students applied for the 2021-22 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, with applications from 231 high schools in 84 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Seventy-two percent of applicants were Indiana high school seniors with the remainder comprised of current college students.
To qualify for the scholarship, students had to either graduate in the highest 20 percent of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.
To continue earning the scholarship in college, students must earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year.