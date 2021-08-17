WEST LAFAYETTE – Three Purdue soccer seniors, goalkeeper Marisa Bova, forward Sarah Griffith and midfielder Grace Walsh, have been named to the Big Ten Players to Watch List, the conference announced Aug. 16.
The trio are recognized ahead of the Boilermakers’ regular-season opener Aug. 19 against Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET at Folk Field.
Bova played all 1,131:54 minutes in goal for Purdue last season with 12 starts as a junior. She made 35 saves with 10 goals allowed for a .778 save percentage and a 0.80 goals-against average. The Hartland, Wis., native had four shutouts and added an assist on the game-winning goal in overtime against Maryland on Feb. 25. She also was recognized as a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.
In 38 career matches, Bova is among the school leaders in several statistical categories. She is No. 2 in goals-against average (0.90), No. 3 in shutouts (14), No. 5 in save percentage (.775), minutes played (3,429:97) and starts (36), No. 6 in wins (14) and No. 8 in saves (117).
Griffith started all 12 matches and led the team with five goals, two game-winning goals, 11 points, 55 shots and 29 shots on goal as a redshirt junior last season. She added an assist in 977 minutes. From Naperville, Ill., Griffith was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team and collected Academic All-Big Ten accolades.
In her junior season, Walsh played in and started 11 matches and recorded one assist with seven shots and two shots on goal in 1,002 minutes. A native of Kensington, Md., Walsh was honored on the All-Big Ten Third Team, was named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and earned Academic All-Big Ten distinction.
Griffith and Walsh are the 29th and 30th All-Big Ten honorees in program history. The duo are the first Boilermakers to be recognized since 2017 and the third and fourth since 2010.
Bova, Griffith and Walsh all also were named to last season’s Big Ten Players to Watch List.
Purdue’s 2021 schedule features 20 matches, 13 at Folk Field and seven on the road. The Boilermakers will play 10 Big Ten Conference contests in addition to eight regular-season non-conference games.
The Big Ten opener is at Nebraska on Sept. 19. The 2021 slate includes matches against in-state rivals Indiana and Notre Dame, and the Old Gold and Black will face a total of seven clubs that made the 2020 NCAA Tournament.