Happy Father's Day to all of the dads, dad's that double as moms & moms that double as dads, uncles, grandpas, & other wonderful "dad" figures in your life! Those who are missing their dads are in our thoughts especially. I am personally beyond thankful for all of my "dads", their jokes, lessons, killer dance moves, time, guidance, compassion, & grace. We hope the weekend was fun, refreshing, & hopefully safe for those of you in the severe storm zone last night.
Here are a few things happening at Newton SWCD this week:
We have a few landowner meetings to discuss farm conservation plans, home habitat, and invasive species. We would love to hear what you are questioning or thinking about whether at your farm operation or home. Please reach out & let's chat about your ideas & questions (219) 285-2217, newtonsoilwater@gmail.com
It's National Pollinator Week! Did you know healthy pollinator habitat is great bird habitat? The same plants bees and butterflies rely on are the same insect producing forbs and flowers that help pheasant and quail broods thrive. Check out this cool, short video from Pheasants Forever showing some of the best plants you can plant at home for your own pollinator paradise: https://youtu.be/AK4G_lR-dNo
Purdue Carbon Market Webinar Thursday June 24th at 11:30 a CT. The webinar will specifically focus on opportunities and challenges of the carbon markets in U.S. agriculture for row crop producers.
The Newton County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area meeting will be this Friday at 12p CT at LaSalle Fish and Wildlife Area - 4752 W 1050 N, Lake Village, IN 4634. We are looking for more community members to be a part of this group so please join us in our efforts to promote native species habitats & provide education about invasive species here in Newton County! No experience needed. Bring your own chair though, please.
2019 Plat Book Sale! Special pricing of just $25/plat book! Call, email, or swing by to pick yours up today: (219) 285-2217, newtonsoilwater@gmail.com
I will be working on grant application materials & Earth Night plans this week so will be in the office quite a bit. Please feel free to stop by & share a cup of honey lavender coffee this week!