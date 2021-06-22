Happy #FieldWorkFriday to our hay farmers out there! The recent heat & humidity has sent our crops into a growing frenzy. That goes for hay too. Last week a few farmers, like Brian Johnson, were out cutting & raking hay for their livestock. Hay is usually a mixture of grasses & legumes like clovers & alfalfa. Farmers will grow different percentages of the different species to meet the dietary needs of their livestock. Dairy cows for example need a highly nutritious blend to help maintain their milk production. Beef cattle typically can be a little more flexible & have more grass content than alfalfa in their hay. It's all a science! For questions about what's growing out there, just ask your local farmer and I'm sure they'd be happy to tell you about it!