NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — I hope you are bundled and sipping a warm cup of coffee somewhere... Next Week will be back in the 70s, don’t worry!
Here are a few things going on at Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District this week:
Earth Day Tree Give-a-Way! Thursday, April 22nd is Earth Day! Come on in to see the new office and leave with a small bundle of native trees to plant at your home! We have a variety of Oak & Shagbark Hickory trees, graciously donated by Matt Snyder of Fountain County, to choose from. We will be giving away trees starting Thursday until they are all distributed.
Newton County Woodland Walks & Talks — Spots are still available for our 1st workshop hike through Holley Savanna on May 6th at 6 pm CT. Please RSVP to newtonsoilwater@gmail.com or call 219-285-2217. Gus Nyberg, Executive Director of NICHES Landtrust, will lead a hike & discussion about managing your woods as an investment for timber harvest & hunting. BYO drinks & snacks
Fish Sale orders are due May 3rd! We have Channel Cats, Fathead Minnows, Grass Carp, Bluegill, & Hybrid Bluegill, Largemouth Bass, Redears, & decorative Koi. Feel free to call with any questions (219) 285-2217, newtonsoilwater@gmail.com.
Thanks to Newton County cover cropping farmers — 9,411,290 lbs of sediment were kept from washing into our waterways in 2020! That is enough to fill 47 train cars!!! 12,406 lbs of nitrogen, enough to fill 12, 8-foot truck beds, were also kept out of the water! We are proud of Newton County framers and proud to work with them to get conservation on the ground.
#FieldWorkFriday was a busy one for Newton County farmers last week! Landowner, Mike Schoonveld snapped this photo of his tenant farmer Cody Styck strip-tilling & applying fertilizer last week. Cody Styck strip tills many of their farm fields in an effort to keep their soil & protective residue in place while still preparing the seedbed. This way, he is also able to apply fertilizer exactly where it needs to be and nowhere else. This saves some money & helps limit the amount of fertilizer lost to water erosion during the spring, which protects our waterways. If you’d like to learn more about strip-tilling or are trying it yourself, give us a call & we’d love to learn with you or get you in touch with others successfully doing it too (219) 285-2217.
Please come on by & say hi! The coffee is on & the trees ready to go to a good home.