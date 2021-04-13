I hope you had a wonderful start to your week and are enjoying the sunshine this morning. Spring is most definitely here! Trees are budding (and pollenating — as I literally sneeze), flowers are blooming, turkeys are gobbling, robins munchin’ on worms, Crappie & Bass are biting, the grass is growing, & baby bunnies are beginning to explore.
My sister shared an awesome Spring experience while gardening the other day. While out in the garden, she stumbled across a rabbit nest where some bunnies were venturing out while their mother was away! She was able to safely snap a few photos from a distance & kept an eye out to watch for Mamma Bun to return. Baby bunnies must be about the cutest creatures on the planet...
Just as she suspected, Mamma Bun came hopping back to the nest a few hours later. My sister, Newton SWCD, and the IN Dept. of Natural Resources remind everyone to please leave wildlife wild. Never touch, hold, or bring inside what you might assume to be an “orphaned” animal. Many animals, especially bunnies for example, leave their young in a central location while they are out finding food and resources, and will return to their brood later on. These animals are not actually orphaned and often times, human intervention can actually harm, endanger, or kill the animal(s).
If you truly suspect an animal to be in danger call a local animal rehabilitation center. These are trained professionals who will know the right care for each species. For more information and a list of certified wildlife rehabilitators, please see: https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/wildlife-resources/orphaned-and-injured-animals/.
Here are a few things happening at Newton SWCD this week:
Our phone line is currently down, so please call (219) 794-4422, email newtonsoilwater@gmail.com, or reach out to us on Facebook if you need anything right away. Hopefully IT will have us back up & running again soon. I apologize for the inconvenience!
We are completely, 100% moved out of the old office and at the Government Center full time. I am still spending a lot of time unpacking & organizing so apologize for any delay in getting back to you. Our new address is: Newton County Government Center 4117 S 240 W Morocco, IN.
Newton SWCD Board meeting this Thursday at 7pm CT. This will be an in-person meeting here at the new office in the Government Center. Virtual option is available via Webex (no download needed): https://newtoncountysoilwater.my.webex.com/newtoncountysoilwater.my/j.php?MTID=m61e33b5c84b6981f2a250cee814fc93a
Meeting number: 182 269 9215
Meeting password: bDJ3tPxii47
Watershed leaders meeting to discuss new tools for watershed planning. This will help our Lower Kankakee Watershed planning initiatives, which anyone is welcome to participate in! Just let me know if you’re interested.
Fish Sale! Orders for pond fish are due May 3rd and pick up will be May 12th 8am CT here at the Government Center.
Newton County Woodland Walks & Talks! New, FREE, forestry workshop series starting May 3rd! Space is limited so sign up today by emailing me at Newtonsoilwater@gmail.com
#FieldWorkFriday last week was happy indeed! It’s planting season! Many farmers are out making sure their planters are running correctly & ready to go. We saw lots of cover cropped fields during our Spring Tillage Transect survey; nearly 17,700 acres of them! Please share your planting green photos & updates with us! Post your planting pics on social media using the hashtag #PlantGreen21 or email some to us at newtonsoilwater@gmail.com.
I hope you have a wonderful week & look forward to your visit at our new location. Blueberry crumble coffee is brewing this week & there is plenty to share!