Boy are we getting the rains. I am not complaining, but wow. How much have you gotten? I hope you had a wonderful weekend despite the humidity and storms.
Some important news that surfaced this past week — There appears to be an illness circulating affecting songbirds throughout Indiana. Our Indiana Department of Natural Resources urges all citizens to please take down all bird feeders and bird baths, clean them with 10% bleach solution, and keep them put up until further notice. This also goes for spreading bird seed on the ground — please cease until further notice. There is concern that the illness can spread by the birds congregating so by removing the feeders and bird baths, you can hopefully help limit the spread. Investigations are ongoing and guidance is constantly being updated.
For the latest information or to report a sick songbird, please see the IN DNR Website: https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/wildlife-resources/wildlife-diseases-in-indiana/songbird-deaths/
Here are a few things happening at Newton SWCD this week:
- Plat book sale!! 2019 plat books are currently $10 off and are only $25! Please call, email, or stop by to pick yours up today.
- Carbon Markets for Row Crop Producers — Where do you fit it? What is actually going on with them right now? What does the future look like? The carbon markets are complicated and in a state of flux from many different angles. This Purdue “webinar” (don’t worry you don’t have to interact, it’s just a recording of 3 guys chatting) provides a really helpful overview & breakdown of what’s going on and where you might fit in.
- Earth Night is July 14th from 4-8:30pm CT with special show “Cold Blooded Creatures” at 6pm CT! Located at the sheep barn at Newton County Fairgrounds! Working on plans and lining up volunteers this week, please reach out if you’re interested in helping us!
- Field Visits — We will be out in the field a bit this week checking on cover crops, crop growth & soil health, as well as invasive species surveys for local residents. These are all free services we provide to our Newton County residents & farmers! Just call 219-285-2217 or email newtonsoilwater@gmail.com if you are interested!
Upcoming Hemp Field Days (in-person events across the state).
- July 7th-Grain and Fiber Field Day and Meigs Farm. https://am.ticketmaster.com/purdue/hempday#/
- July 29th-Small Farms Conference at Purdue Student Organic Farm. https://www.purdue.edu/hla/sites/studentfarm/events/
Great Lakes Landing Blitz — A few events happening in NWI to check out if you’re out boating this holiday weekend at Bass Lake and Lake Maxinkuckee https://www.glc.org/work/blitz
There is some excellent fare to be picked this week around the County. Locally, brambles (a.k.a. wild black raspberries), mulberries, & blackberries are all ripe and ready to pick. These can be collected from woodland edges, fencerows, and woodland understories. Soon to be ready are serviceberries & elderberries!
Blackberries and raspberries can be wonderful over ice cream, in muffins, salads, and cobblers. Mulberries & serviceberries too! Elderberry is great for syrups, jams, pies, vino, cold syrups, & more. Just give them a good rinse 1st and enjoy!
Birds also love to share these delicious berries too. One great way to improve bird habitat at your home is to plant native berry producing shrubs & trees like elderberry, serviceberry, chokeberries, dogwoods, and arrowwoods. These benefit you, birds, other wildlife, pollinators, & water quality all at the same time. Can’t beat that!
Wild Things, an article by Shawndra Miller of Edible Indy, provides a great rundown of food to forage for in your backyard: https://edibleindy.ediblecommunities.com/thin.../wild-things.
I hope you have a wonderful week this week and HAPPY 4TH OF JULY! Please feel free to stop by for a cup of coffee and time, just please call ahead to make sure someone is in the office and not in the field, 219-285-2217.