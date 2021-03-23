Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.