Holy macaroni, where did the time go?! (Macaroni sounds pretty darn good right now...)
I hope you enjoyed the AWESOME weather this weekend and are able to catch your breath during this rainy slow down. Hoping this cool weather doesn't set things back too far; at least we needed a little moisture. (Yikes I'm long winded this week)
Lots of cops are in the ground & cover crops are being terminated these few weeks. You may see a few fields around that are a beautiful bright orange/brown starkly contrasted against the landscape. This time of year, farmers will apply a "spring burn down" which consists of spraying herbicide in their fields just before or after planting. This will kill the existing weeds (hopefully before they go to seed) as well as terminate cover crops. The idea is to reduce the current & future weed pressure & competition with cash crops. These plants will break down over the next several months releasing tied up nutrients back to the growing cash crops. The terminated cover crops, if not tilled, will also help shade in between the rows adding some lasting weed control, moisture retention, soil temperature control, & water infiltration.
On the more garden related front - we have a new Urban Soil Health Expert in the region!
Marian Rodriguez-Soto is our Northwest Indiana Regional Urban Soil Health Specialist & is here to help increase our capacity to provide technical assistance to market, community, & backyard gardeners. She will be working with the Soil & Water Conservation Districts & partners over the next few years to form working groups, technical assistance, & provide training related to our non-commercial ag customers. For more info please see: http://wordpress.iaswcd.org/for-districts/statewide-initiatives/urbansoilhealth/
Here are a few things happening at Newton SWCD this week:
- Fish orders are due! If you have not yet done so - please call to place your orders ASAP (219) 285-2217.
- Newton County Woodland Walks & Talks! Our 1st forestry workshop will be this Thursday May 6th at 6pm at Holley Savanna. We still have 1 spot open, so let me know if you can join us! Our next workshop will be June 3rd at 6pm CT at the Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area & will include a forestry mulcher demonstration! RSVP at newtonsoilwater@gmail.com, 219-285-2217
Congratulations to our Indiana Envirothon winning team, the Founding Farmers from South Central High School in LaPorte County! We worked on finalizing scores this week & are proud of all of the Indiana teams who competed. If you'd like to learn more about Envirothon please see: https://www.indianaenvirothon.org/
We have several regional initiative planning meetings with our wonderful partners this & next week. I will be spending a good deal of time planning for those & would love to hear what you think is important. Much of our conservation efforts will continue to be directed at the Kankakee Watershed. If you would like to be involved in any planning efforts or provide your two cents, please feel free to email, call or come have a cup of coffee any time.
Friends of the Sands is hosting their Native Plant Sale! Orders should be directed to the Lake Village Memorial Township Library by May 16th! Order forms & more info can be found at: https://friends-of-the-sands.com/native-plant-sale-2021/
Last year we started having conversations about cover crops, ins & outs of different tillage, pros & cons of all of it; now these two are trying it out. They are trying out several different cover crop species & mixes, some paired with different tillage practices too to see what works best for them. Every farm is different & so is every farmer. Conservation farming looks different for everyone - & I cannot stress that enough.
Got questions or want to start talking about ways to improve your farm's soil? Just give us a call 219-285-2217 or email newtonsoilwater@gmail.com
I hope you have a fantastic week! Please feel free to call or stop by any time, blueberry crumble coffee is brewing this week.