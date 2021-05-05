Farmer John Adelsperger is proudly standing here in front of annual ryegrass and turnips, many of which did not winter kill. He will be spraying them and then planting soybeans into the standing cover. Is this scary? Oh boy yes. Will it work? We sure hope so! Their main goals are to reduce wind erosion and compaction on their fields. This program will simultaneously improve organic matter, wildlife and soil biology habitat, improve their aggregate stability, and help control weeds.