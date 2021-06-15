What a beautiful day is it today! Such a lovely relief after the weekend humidity. I hope you had a lovely weekend however and great start to your week so far.
Here are a few things going on at Newton SWCD this week:
Lot’s of planning and preparation for Earth Night! Earth Night will be July 14th at the Newton County Fair from 4 — 8:30 pm CT with special entertainment of Cold Blooded Creatures at 6pm! We are seeking volunteers, please reach out if you are interested and available to help! newtonsoilwater@gmail.com, 219-285-2217
June Board of Supervisors meeting this Thursday 6/17 at 7:00 pm CT here at the SWCD office at the Newton County Government Center. This is open to the public so feel free to join!
We will be conducting two Invasive Species Homeowner surveys this week! This is a FREE service we are happy to provide through our partnership with the Indiana Invasives Initiative. Please reach out for more info or see: http://www.sicim.info/assistance, newtonsoilwater@gmail.com, 219-285-2217
We have 2019 plat books for sale! They are $35 each. We also have bundles of marking flags for $14/100 flags & rain barrels for $75/ea.
Happy #FieldWorkFriday last week to our side-dressing farmers!
No, this is not a salad dressing (although a nice cold, crispy salad sounds good in this heat!). Side dressing is a common term for applying a N (nitrogen) based fertilizer to corn when it’s around the V4-V6 growing stage. The most commonly applied N product in anhydrous ammonia (NH3). At this point, corn has taken up about 10% of the N it needs. From here on out until it silks, its growth is rapid & requires between 100-120lbs N/ac (on average). If the crop does not have sufficient N during this stage, it will result in yield loss.
Some farmers will apply all of the N up front in the Spring or some even apply it to the bare ground in the fall... We usually do not recommend this as the potential for loss is great as compared to precision application timed just when the corn needs it. When applied early, it can be washed away during big rain events, leached from the ground, consumed by other plants or microbes, & is overall riskier for local water quality (& of course budgeting!).
Side dressing has its risks too, however, including non-ideal field conditions that limiting the time window for application along with others. If the corn gets too far along, it may be damaged by running through the rows with the equipment, hurting yields. Roots may also start to grow into the middle of the rows where the application knives cut the product into the soil. Additionally, anhydrous can be too harsh for soil microbes & hurt them hurting overall soil health.
Some farmers are moving towards more encompassing regenerative techniques that eventually work out anhydrous ammonia applications all together. These are advanced techniques that take years (lots of them) to figure out for each farm and get in place. They also take a great deal more management that typically includes livestock, intricate crop rotations, & much more. BUT we are here to help find what can work for you!
Everything has it’s pros & cons. We are here to help our farmers weigh decisions like this with their overall goals in mind. Switching to any one of these techniques take experimentation, research, practice, & risk. So, be kind to your local farmer. They are all trying to do the best they can with where they’re at & what they’ve got.
PLEASE slow down & watch for those hauling anhydrous tanks.
Please feel free to stop by and enjoy a nice cup of Dunkin' anytime this week. Or if you don't feel like being social, you can always call or email! (219) 285-2217, newtonsoilwater@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook for more updates & fun throughout the week too! www.Facebook.com/NewtonCoSWCD