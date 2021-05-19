I hope you had a wonderful weekend and enjoyed the Sunday sunshine. This rain sure doesn’t give us much of a break... How is everyone doing farming? I have heard that several folks are done with corn and on to beans now (or at least close to)... praying for more favorable conditions. It sounds like we’ve got some hot weather to look forward to this weekend!
Here are a few things going on at Newton SWCD this week:
Thank you to everyone who supported our annual fish sale! We hope that your fish are all surviving well. Not much makes me happier than to talk about ponds & fishing.
Newton SWCD Board of Supervisors meeting this Thursday at 7pm CT at the Newton County Government Center — 1st office on the left! Anyone is welcome to join us.
Newton County Woodland Walks & Talks! We have spots available for our next forestry workshop June 3rd at 6pm CT, please RSVP if you can join us. This workshop will cover mechanical methods of opening up your woods to remove invasive & undesirable species in order to create better wildlife habitat. We will also cover tips for effective project management. IDNR Property Manager, Mike Schoof, & private contractor, EcoTone, will lead a LIVE forestry mulcher demonstration & discussion. Location: 250 S 400 W — tun south on the 1st road West of the Animal Shelter. BYO drinks & snacks
Wet areas got you (and your planter) down? We have cost share funding available for producers in the Kankakee Watershed for just that problem! Deep rooted native perennials have incredible root systems that are able to break through long compacted soils associated with the wet spots that hold so much water. This funding is to plant deep rooted native perennials in wet spots for 3 years in order to effectively break the compaction and create the structure in order to improve water infiltration. Cost share is $250/ac each year for 3 yrs. Alternatively we can also cost share $20/ac for deep rooted covers like cereal rye to help the same problems. Please call 219-285-2217 or email newtonsoilwater@gmail.com for more info.
#FieldWorkFriday last week was a wet one!
Since most fields were rained out, we decided to play in the ponds. Newton County Economic Development was awarded a grant from NIPSCO for enhancement projects within Newton County communities (woop woop!). Since we love ponds & host a spring fish sale every year, they asked SWCD for some help enhancing the community’s fishing opportunities!
The County & Town officials approved our stocking recommendations we proposed with assistance from our IDNR Fisheries staff.
This week we stocked:
Brook Conservation Club Pond with 307, 2-3 in Bluegill, 45, 6-8 in Channel Catfish, 2,000 Fathead Minnows, & 85, 3-4 in Largemouth Bass.
Kentland Cast Park Pond with 53, 2-3 in Bluegill, 5 6-8 in Channel Catfish, 1,000 Fathead Minnows, & 20, 3-4 in Largemouth Bass
Morocco Pond at the Government Center with 135, 2-3 in Bluegill, 15, 6-8 in Channel Catfish, 1,000 Fathead Minnows, & 50 3-4 in Largemouth Bass
These are general, supplemental stockings intended to not strongly influence fish community dynamics. We are working on plans to further assess & enhance these ponds later this year. Fish should reach harvestable sizes in the next 3-4 years & likely sooner for the Channel Catfish.
These ponds are open to the public for fishing with a State Fishing license for anyone 18+ yrs old. Anyone under 18yrs can fish without a license.
Thank you to all who supported this year’s fish sale & to the County & Towns for this fun project! Feel free to call 219-285-2217 with pond questions!