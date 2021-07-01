MONTICELLO — Granted, I attended school with some of these members, but I never knew the scope of their music, reach or chemistry until I spent an hour in the small duplex room that was decked out in tapestries, neon lights, random nick nacks and instruments.
The rock, yet bluesy, music played was a nice addition to the band’s home.
Six boys — Michael (Mikey) Shipp, Micah Harker, Kevin Aragon, Sullivan Spence, Ira Kahl and Colton Hull — sat in a circle on the new carpet they installed the previous week. Micah Weaver and Fletcher Spence were missing, but that didn’t stop the chemistry from flowing throughout every corner of the room as the band rehearsed and joked with each other.
This situation where a couple members are missing is normal for the band and it works as they can work independently. Some have even learned the others’ instruments, which helps the band work given the members’ varying ages.
Shipp, Fletcher and Harker attend Ball State. Sullivan attends Purdue, Aragon is a senior at Twin Lakes, Kahl recently graduated from Twin Lakes, and Hull and Weaver work locally.
All the members met and played in marching band together, but when asked about their origin story, none of them could provide a distinct story. However, the stories given all referenced a group of friends coming together to play music for the heck of it.
“We were pretty much thinking, ‘Hey, we have musically inclined friends that play instruments who have wanted to start a band, we should start a band,” Sullivan said.
Eventually, they started playing for the community and getting booked for gigs with the help of School of Guitar’s Frankie Rupe. According to Harker, the band’s first official booking was in 2019 at the Burnettsville Bee Hive.
“Colton and I were taking lessons with Frankie, so we were already involved there, but Frankie really pushed us to make this a thing and even helped us find our name,” Shipp said. “At first, it was just for fun, but then we started getting booked for a lot more stuff and now we just take it a lot more seriously than we used to.”
But, this shift doesn’t keep the band from enjoying their work. Sullivan said many times the band forgets they are being paid to perform because they enjoy playing.
“Yeah, at least for me, live performing is worthwhile in itself,” Harker said.
“We definitely want to make it big. That is what any band wants, but it is not the apple of our eye. If it happens, it happens. We are just doing what we enjoy,” Sullivan said.
Quite possibly seen as a figurehead in the community, the band works heavily with the students at the School of Guitar. Shipp gives lessons and the band periodically performs alongside other guitar school students. The band said they want to encourage students to make their own music and continuously grow in their abilities.
“There is just a lot of young musical talent, a lot more now than when I was their age,” Shipp said, “and there are a lot of bands in Monticello now, too. So, I think that says something.”
“Yeah, Michael teaches a whole page full of students and there are also people at the middle school learning horn, so from that hopefully they will be inspired to start something, like us, when they get to our age,” Sullivan said. “I think we just prove that this is feasible. We never thought it was feasible when we talked about it in high school. But, with Michael’s connection to the guitar school and with us being so tight-knit, we were able to make it happen.”
“Yeah, I love everyone here,” Harker said. “I think that helped make it feel like ... we can do this.”
Other than performing with the School of Guitar, the band has also been seen at Indiana Beach, The Spirit of Monticello festival, open houses, country clubs, community events, and the Madam Carroll.
The band also referenced an appearance in a documentary set to air on Netflix later this year.
Going forward, the band hopes to continuously grow by uploading more music to their YouTube and Spotify pages and building on their reach.
Individually, the members wish to build upon their musical abilities — which is why Sullivan currently plays in Purdue’s band and Shipp studies music education at Ball State.
The band plans to play July 4 on Indiana Beach’s Boardwalk.
The band uploads music to Spotify and YouTube and is selling merchandise through their Instagram page, “TheShippofFools.”