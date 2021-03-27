Throughout the week leading up to His death, Jesus appeared to be defeated. Those who were following Him were fearful and disappointed. Those who were opposing Him became more arrogant and bold. But in reality, Jesus was submitting to His Father.
And Jesus’ passionate submission to His Father’s plan demonstrates His power. Thursday evening following the Passover supper, Jesus and His disciples entered the Garden of Gethsemane. Satan attacked as Jesus agonized through the dark night in prayer, knowing what was coming, knowing the suffering He would go through. More than the physical beatings, the mockery, the humiliation of being spat upon and exposed,
Jesus knew the agony he would go through to take every sin of every person upon Himself.
Jesus, who before He came to earth never experienced pain, sickness, or suffering, would be wounded so we could be healed. The perfect, holy Son of God, who did no wrong, would bear the punishment we deserved for our sin. The One who knew no sin would be “pierced for our transgressions and crushed for our iniquities” (Isaiah 53:5).
Knowing all this, Jesus prayed that night in the Garden, wrestling the enemy, the powers and authorities of darkness, battling the temptation to give up, to do it another way, or
even to leave us as we were. But knowing this was the Father’s plan, He prayed, “Not my will, but Your will be done.” (Luke 22:42) Knowing what was coming, Jesus victoriously defeated the powers and authorities of darkness that night, by submitting to the will of the Father.
Later that night, Jesus again displayed His power as He submitted to the guards. Knowing that Judas was coming, Jesus could have been prepared to fight back, or at least to flee with the disciples. But He waited, faced them, and turned Himself over to them.
As they arrested Jesus, it appeared that they were in control. They didn’t comprehend that really He was the one in control. They didn’t realize that He could destroy them simply by His spoken word or by calling a legion of angels to come to His aid.
Throughout that night and into the early morning hours, Jesus continued to demonstrate His power as He submitted to the authority of the rulers, remaining steadfastly silent in response to their accusing questions and false witnesses. His power was evident even in His silence. The all-powerful Son of God yielded to being mocked, smacked, and spat upon. He meekly restrained Himself as He was mercilessly beaten.
What they saw as weakness, was in reality fortitude.
Jesus’ power was displayed as He lay down on the cross. Those who thought they had power were actually being defeated—and they didn’t even see it coming. Jesus, who never sinned, took on the sin of the world as He suffered the most agonizing, excruciating death.
Jesus Christ, the one and only Son of God laid down His life. He surrendered to the cross for us. He was able to do it because He had the power. He did it because of love. This was God’s plan, that “while we were still sinners Christ died for
us” (Romans 5:8).
Jesus revealed His power as He submitted to death. Even as He suffered, Jesus knew He would not stay on that cross; He would not remain in that grave. It looked like they had the upper hand; it appeared that He was defeated. But in fact, Jesus was
defeating the enemy. “And having disarmed the powers and authorities, He made a public spectacle of them, triumphing over them by the cross” (Colossians 2:15).
What looked like failure was, in reality, a demonstration of His power. Jesus Christ triumphed over sin, breaking its power. His death won victory over sin, death, destruction, and hell. Because the cross wasn’t the end! There’s more to come. Like Jesus, we can look beyond the cross. We know what’s coming… Resurrection Sunday! New life! Abundant life! Eternal life! In Divine power, Jesus conquered the grave. He overcame
death. And He invites all to come to Him. Jesus Christ, our glorious King, is the Savior of the world. And His Passion demonstrates His power.