MONTICELLO — The Lyme's co-owners, Elvin Gutierrez and Nick Mendel, conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 8 to welcome the future of their restaurant.
"Wow, what a moment for these two, not only as young entrepreneurs, but coming in so close to a local pandemic," Mayor Cathy Gross said. "You give off confidence to keep on thriving and we are so happy to have you here."
Located at 1017 N. Sixth St., The Lyme features a menu with meals including salads, steak and chicken bowls, sandwiches, pasta dishes and tacos — all with a modern twist. Breakfast is also provided.
In a previous interview with the owners, each said they had been experimenting in the kitchen to put together the ideal menu that will "push them beyond just fast food and the usual food you get in this area".
When asked what this moment means for them as business owners, Gutierrez said, "It is the start to many beautiful things to come."
More information about The Lyme can be found on their Facebook page.