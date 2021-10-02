WHEATFIELD — The athletic department at Kankakee Valley High School inducted its first class into the newly-created KVHS Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 7.
The inductees and their families were invited to a catered dinner in the school cafeteria before the actual ceremony took place in the school’s auditorium. Some inductees still live locally but several made a trip to receive the honor.
Inducted were 23 people who have made major contributions to Kougar athletics. These inductees were broken into five categories: Student Athletes, Coaches and Administrators, Teams, Service and Family Contributors.
The athletes honored ranged from graduates of the first era when local high schools were consolidated into Kankakee Valley High School to more recent contributors. Athletes honored individually included Ken Peregrine, Bryan Leturgez, Celeste Susnis Robinson, Rose Anderson, Larry Terborg, James Wallace and Mitch Terpstra.
Honored as a team was the 1984 cross country team that reached the state meet. Team members included John VanSoest, Mike Liss, Jason Wallace, Ron Belstra, Aaron Uhrhammer, Larry Nemcek and Jay Hoffman. Walt Prochno served as coach.
The late Rich McEwan was honored as a Distinguished Administrator and Bob Tillema was honored for Distinguished Service to KV athletics.
The Jungels family was named to the Hall for their many contributions both on and off the field.
After an introduction and welcome by current athletic director John Gray, he and emcee John Tillema took turns introducing the honorees and others to speak of their accomplishments.
The late Ken Peregrine’s induction was accepted by his former coach. Peregrine’s daughter, Emily, herself a standout KV athlete, was also on hand for the induction.
Peregrine was a star in football, wrestling and track and field, graduating in 1973. He was one of the first letterman blanket winners in the corporation for his multi-sport accomplishments.
Former Olympian Bryan Leturgez, Class of 1981, competed in three Olympics between 1988 and 1998. He was a standout in track nationally, but soon found himself part of the 4-man bobsled crew for the U.S. in four Winter Games.
Leturgez related how he came to KV from Rensselaer for his sophomore year when his father, Bob, was hired as principal. He competed in five sports under 11 coaches before continuing his athletics in college at Purdue and Indiana State.
Leturgez was inducted into ISU’s Hall of Fame in 2008.
Celeste Susnis Robinson, Class of 1990, was introduced by her former coach and teacher Char Groet, who related how unbelievable Susnis was, even in middle school. Groet spoke about how non-intimidating Susnis was until she began to run and how she rarely lost a race, either at KVMS, at KVHS or at the University of Tennessee.
Coached by Groet and Prochno at KV, Susnis is not only a three-time state champion in cross country, she also won a national title. She won several more state titles in track.
She broke ground for women athletes both locally and farther to be taken seriously.
“Celeste revolutionized girls’ sports,” said Prochno. “I have no doubt that she is far and away the best cross country runner Indiana has ever produced.”
Class of 1974 graduate Rose Anderson was a four-sport athlete at KV, playing volleyball, basketball, track and cross country. She continued her athletic endeavors after graduation, playing lacrosse at Ball State and eventually becoming an athletic trainer for the Cleveland Browns.
Anderson spoke about how Title IX paved the way for more women’s sports and equity and opened opportunities for many girls in many sports.
Larry Terborg was only at KV one year, graduating in the school’s first year of existence in 1971. He was a four-sport athlete, who with the late Howard Altman, held the KV passing record between quarterback and receiver that stood for 46 years.
Terborg went on to a successful career as a Naval pilot before moving to commercial airlines.
James Wallace was a three-sport standout while at KV. The graduate of the Class of 1979 held records in the 800-meter run and the long jump. He still holds the long jump record for the school of 21 feet, 9 inches, which he set as a senior.
He was also the class president and spent time in the Army and National Guard after graduating.
The late Mitch Terpstra was inducted by coach Dale Hamacher, who recalled that Terpstra “probably wasn’t the best athlete, but he was definitely the toughest.”
Terpstra was a standout football center and athletic leader who graduated in 1972. Hamacher recalled the early days of “us and them” when DeMotte and Wheatfield consolidated into KV. He said the kids got along, but the parents were a little taken back until the school started winning in sports.
Distinguished Administrator honoree Rich McEwen, who passed away in 2019, was a teacher, coach, administrator and athletic director at Kankakee Valley for 34 years and was one of the most vociferous supporters of Kougars athletics.
His daughter Anne recalled how McEwan loved sports and how she never realized that he himself had been a standout athlete in his youth, playing basketball for Rensselaer and Indiana State University.
The 1984 cross country team, meanwhile, was the first team to represent KV at the state finals in any sport. Liss spoke for the group and related how he had talked to everyone when he found that they were being inducted. Each runner said the same thing.
“I know we couldn’t have done it without Prochno,” Liss said of the response all the runners gave. “To know him is to love him, but to love him, you had to hate him first.”
Liss spoke about how the team matured under Prochno’s tutelage and how they achieved things that they never would have as individuals.
For his part, Prochno remarked, “These are the guys that broke the mold. I just helped them reach their potential.”
Longtime teacher and volunteer Bob Tillema was awarded for his Distinguished Service. He has been behind the scorer’s table for all of the Kankakee Valley boys’ basketball seasons since the first, spending over 50 years on the sidelines. He has also coached at various levels and scouted for teams.
Tillema was previously honored as the Volunteer of the Year in Indiana.
The last inductees of the night consisted of the members of one very special family to KV athletics. John “Butch” Jungels (’72) and Bev Jungels (’73) were inducted along with four of their children: Jodi (’96); Jessi (’06); (Joli (’14) and Jenna (’16). From Butch Jungels forward, members of the family have been named to 24 all-conference first teams, competed on 26 sectional champion teams, six regional champion teams and had one state champion.
Between them, they have 27 varsity letters and 23 school records. The list of their accomplishments at KV is lengthy in both athletics and academics and their success continued into college.
The Hall of Fame committee is comprised of John Gray, Lane Lewallen, Char Groet, John Tillema, Bill Mueller amd John Jungels.