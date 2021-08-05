LAFAYETTE — Construction is officially under way on The Ellsworth in downtown Lafayette.
City officials, Rebar Development, and project partners updated the community on the $18 million mixed-use project located at 5th and South streets Aug. 4 as work continued. The Ellsworth brings housing, as well as retail and parking to the area.
“The Ellsworth Project is an important mixed-use development venture in creating economic progress in downtown Lafayette," Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said. “Our partnership with Rebar Development and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation was essential in meeting our goals for this endeavor. We look forward to the ongoing effort of this five-story construction project that will truly complement the Ellsworth Neighborhood and the city’s landscape for years to come.”
The Ellsworth raises the bar for downtown living in Lafayette with five-stories of timeless architecture and 97 modern apartment homes. Designed to attract and retain young professionals, empty nesters, and a growing downtown workforce in Tippecanoe County, the one- and two-bedroom apartments offer spacious floor plans, gourmet kitchens, stylish fixtures, energy efficient appliances, and balconies that overlook downtown Lafayette.
The Ellsworth also includes 1,330 square feet of commercial space and 40 public parking spaces during business hours.
“This project will be one of the premier mixed-use apartment buildings in any downtown across central Indiana,” said Shelby Bowen, president of Rebar Development. "The Ellsworth will be a great place to live and an economic driver for nearby restaurants and businesses.”
The community features an indoor/outdoor rooftop lounge, high-tech fitness center, media room, indoor bike-storage, and views of downtown Lafayette. A pet-friendly community, The Ellsworth also includes a courtyard with a dog park and a pet-washing station.
“We are excited about the impact The Ellsworth will have on the small businesses and restaurants in downtown Lafayette,” said Scott Walker, CEO of the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce. “Not only does the project add commercial space and vibrancy to the area, but it also attracts more potential customers for the network of businesses that call downtown home.”
The Ellsworth project redevelops a key, previously underutilized parcel. Designated an Opportunity Zone by Gov. Eric Holcomb to encourage capital investment in economically distressed areas, the project will stimulate economic development and vibrancy along South Street, while bringing additional population density downtown.
In addition, The Ellsworth was awarded a redevelopment tax credit of $2.3 million by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
“Our firm is focused on creating high-quality developments in Indiana’s best communities and The Ellsworth will continue that tradition. Rebar Development is grateful to be a partner with the City and State on this important project,” Bowen said.
Construction on The Ellsworth is expected to be complete in the fall 2022 with pre-lease activities kicking off next summer.
For project updates and leasing information, visit www.theellsworthapartments.com or follow via social media at @TheEllsworthApts on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.