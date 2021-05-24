The virus that caused COVID-19 likely does not integrate its genetic material into the human genome, research says. Although throughout human history there have been viruses capable of integrating their genetic material into human genes, this new study found that the COVID-19 virus, which is known to scientists as SARS-CoV-2, lacks the molecular machinery to integrate its RNA into human DNA. "Our work does not support the claim that SARS-CoV-2 fuses or integrates into human genomes," says Purdue scientist and co-lead author Majid Kazemian, pictured here.