MONTICELLO—The city of Monticello has partnered with Ball Corporation to provide free rain barrels to city water and wastewater utility customers.
The purpose of the project—named “Project Rain Barrell”—is to relieve utility costs associated with watering gardens or lawns.
“Relieving utility costs is the main purpose, but it is also environmentally friendly. I mean God blessed us with rain and we are going to use it,” said Bob Lindley, superintendent of the Monticello Wastewater Department. “Usually the rain just washes into the lake and picks up dirt and grime along the way, but with the barrel, the water is caught once it hits the ground and is safe to use for lawn and garden care.”
The rain barrels—donated by Ball Corp.—previously held non-toxic, biodegradable soap. According to the city, each barrel is triple rinsed, so they can be safely used for non-potable reasons.
About 15 barrels have been delivered to residents and the number of barrels available is replenished every other week.
Gale Armstrong, who requested the project’s first rain barrel, said she appreciated the opportunity because it helped alleviate constraints following a 2019 city council vote to remove the allowances for “sprinkler rates”.
According to Ordinance No. 2019-15, the council voted to remove the “sprinkler rate” along with other utility adjustments relating to “lawn and garden watering, sprinklers, pool filling, or other discounted uses” not listed under the Monticello City Code.
This decision was made after the council analyzed the 2019 Baker Tilly Financial Advisor's recommendation to increase water rates by 12.5% and Wastewater Superintendent Adam Downey stressed additional rate changes in 2020 and 2021 were “required to meet the Baker Tilly utility rate analysis for the long-term health of the water and sewer departments”.
Downey claimed, in 2019, the daily cost of running the utilities increased as the number of customers remained relatively stagnant, so keeping up with long-term projects was strenuous on the water department’s health.
Former Mayor Houston stated water utility payments paid for major projects on East South Street and West Broadway, so the city didn’t have to request loans or sell bonds. The last water rate change was by 9.5% in 2011.
On May 17, Armstrong attended a city council meeting to ask the council to reinstate the “sprinkler rate”. She claimed more people were gardening again, so they could save money and have fresh produce following the pandemic.
In 2019, city attorney George Loy stated allowances for “sprinkler rates” were not listed in the code and suggested the city make a formal provision for them. Instead of passing a formal provision, the water department and Ball Corp. partnered to host the rain barrel project.
“I went to the city county meeting and requested the city to reinstate the sprinkler credit they previously removed because due to COVID-19 and rising grocery prices, more people were gardening,” said Armstrong. “I left that council meeting thinking it was a waste of time. But, Bob personally delivered our rain barrel after he listened to my request. Having someone listen and work to find an alternative to the community’s needs, was wonderful.”
Lindley expects the project to run for however long people request a barrel or “until it indefinitely stops raining”.
The drain spout diverter kit is not provided with the rain barrel, but the city suggests purchasing them locally or online.
Armstrong bought her kit on Amazon after researching the specific kit the barrel needed on YouTube.
Information about how to install the diverter kit is provided on YouTube.
To order a rain barrel, call 574-583-7847 or email wastewater@monticelloin.gov. The city asks you to provide your full name, phone number, email address, home address, and customer ID number (found on your water bill) when ordering.