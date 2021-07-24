Thank you, White County! We have once again made it through another memorable White County 4-H Fair!
There was laughter, animals, games, tears, food and more. These are the days that the youth will remember for years to come and that they will one day share with their own families.
After last year, things were so uncertain, but our 4-H members persevered and came back stronger than ever. We had creative building projects, great livestock shows, and large attendance.
4-H is thriving in White County, that much is evident. Last week, we saw teamwork and new friendships. Although not all of the results probably went exactly the way you wanted or expected, we all got through the week together and can now look ahead to next year.
4-H members, be sure to say thank you to everyone who helped you this week, whether that’s your parents, grandparents, friends, siblings or mentors!
On a personal level, I want to say thank you to all the families and volunteers who have made me feel welcome over the past two years. My last day as the 4-H educator in White County was July 23. I am transitioning to a new role on campus.
I have learned so much in this role and have enjoyed my time with the families of White County. Thank you allowing me to work with your children and for letting me become part of the White County 4-H family.
I will miss everyone, but you might still see me around as a volunteer!
Thank you for a great two years!