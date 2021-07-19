DeMOTTE — Dan Kaluf’s Tee Off Fore a Cure will be held Sunday, Aug. 1 at Sandy Pines Golf Club in DeMotte.
The event will feature 18 holes of golf, games, prizes and the opportunity to purchase shirts as well as sponsor holes.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, with golf to begin with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. A meal in the SP19 restaurant will follow after golf is finished at approximately 4:30-5 p.m.
Among items to be raffled off include diamond solitaire necklace valued at $1,500 for first prize, a Broil King four-burner grill vaulted at $900 for second prize, and $500 cash for third prize. A golfer’s getaway will also be raffled, with the winner to earn a one-night stay at the Moran Inn Bed and Breakfast, four golf passes for the Sandy Pines Golf Course and a $100 gift card for SP19.
The drawing will be held on Aug. 1. You must be 18 or over to enter. There is no need to be present to win.
The event is designed to help raise funds for Driven to Cure, an organization that raises awareness and provides funding for the research of rare kidney cancers in adults and children.
Dan Kaluf has been diagnosed with the rare, genetic kidney cancer known as HLRCC. A manager with Fase-Kaluf TV and Appliances, Kaluf grew up in DeMotte and currently lives in Wheatfield with his wife Jen and their two children.