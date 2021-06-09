Some of the Crescent City Grade School teachers presented awards to their students at the end of the school year. Awards were presented in the classroom on the last day of school, which was May 27.
Heather Johnson presented awards to her kindergarteners. Those awards were: Rosalie Cote – Lollipop Award for the student who hung in there, even when things got sticky; Ryder Mathews received the Mr. Goodbar Award, which is for being a good friend to everyone and making good choices; Kyle Hendershot was presented the Smarties Award for always working so hard; Brantley Ritzma was presented the Sweet Tarts Award for being the student who was always sweet to their friends and had wonderful manners in the classroom; Arianna Ulitzsch received the Ring Pop Award for always having great ideas popping up; and Kourtlynn Hendershot receive the Kit Kat Award for having such an amazing Kat-itude in the classroom.
First graders received awards from their teacher, Stephanie Rippe. The Fun and Flexible Award went to Henry Bull as he would go with the flow and know when to have fun. Elizabeth Cahoe received the Awesome Artist Award for being such an amazing artist. The Sunshine Award went to Ava Grabow because wherever she goes, sunshine follows. Kaleb Hendershot received the Handy Helper Award as he was always there to lend someone a hand. The You Stuck To It Award was presented to Westin Krumpe as he worked hard and stuck to it and now his hard work has paid off. The Participation Award went to Henry Schunke as he was always there to jump in with an answer or thoughtful comment.
Kristin Marquis presented awards to her second graders. The Writing Award went to Annabeth Rippe, Bookworm awards went to Annabeth Rippe and Quinn Butzow, and spelling awards were presented to Annabeth Rippe and Rylie Brown. Adalynn Ulitzsch and Lily Baumgartner received awards for their artwork, and Oliver Dethrow received an award for being most creative. Koen Hendershot received a leadership award, Brooklynn Rabe received an award for most improved in math, and Brooklynn Rabe and Shayne Warren received great attitude awards. Aven Bristle received an award for attendance, and cursive awards went to Lily Baumgartner, Adalynn Ulitzsch, Quinn Butzow, Annabeth Rippe and Rylie Brown.
Jody Munsterman teaches a combined class of fourth and fifth graders. Most Frequent Spelling Bee Champ of the Week certificates went to Ellie Rabe for fifth grade and Brehna Berry for fourth grade. Classroom Management Excellent awards (also known as citizenship awards) went to Emma Klopp in fifth grade and Alayna Mathews in fourth. Each fourth and fifth grade student also received certificates and participation ribbons after History on Parade and those students were: CJ Fregoso, Alayna Mathews (absent the day of the parade) and Brehna Berry, fourth grade; and Skyler Norder, Parker Wolfe, Ellie Rabe and Emma Klopp, fifth grade.
Eighth grade awards were presented during graduation on May 27. Those awards were: Presidential Award for Educational Excellence went to Kobie Hendershot, The Daughters of the American Revolution American History Award went to Hannah Kollmann, the American Citizenship awards went to Phoenix Twiggs and Lauren Janssen, the Presidential Award for Educational Achievement went to Lucas Albers, the Excellence in ELA Award went to Lauren Janssen, the Excellence in Math Award went to Aubrie Pheifer, and the Excellence in Science Award went to Kobie Hendershot.