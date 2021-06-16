NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — Summer “Tails and Tales” started at Newton County Public Library, and we’ve had great turn-out! From virtual stories, obstacle courses, Take It and Make It craft kits – NCPL is starting the summer off right!
Each week we will draw 1 winner at each library for a great weekly prize for reading and recording progress — 2 to 5 year olds will earn prizes for attending our programs or watching virtual programs each week in our “Read 2 Me” series of summer fun! Every week of completed activities registers children in our final drawing on July 9th at each library for a great summer fun prize!
Here’s the schedule for Week 4, June 21st through the 27th:
WEEKLY PRIZE WINNERS ARE DRAWN ON MONDAYS!
- We will post a virtual science experiment with Miss Corrisa that you can do at home with a kit from your Library
- Read 2 Me kiddos have a video posted on this website or on Facebook to watch!
- Morocco will have a stuffed animal workshop on Tuesday, June 22nd from 9:30 to 5 PM — REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED!
- Roselawn will have a stuffed animal workshop on Tuesday, June 22nd from 11:30 AM to 7 PM — REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED!
- Lake Village will have a stuffed animal workshop on Wednesday, June 23rd from 9:30 AM to 5 PM — REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED!
- Morocco will host an obstacle course on June 24th at 10 AM
PLEASE REGISTER FOR ONLY ONE STUFFED ANIMAL EVENT AT ONLY ONE LIBRARY!
Log your reading hours, write reviews, and work on your Tic-Tac-Toe board or book marks!