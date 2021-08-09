PAXTON--It may be a tad cliche but baseball really is America's pastime. Never has that been more apparent than it was over the weekend in Paxton. Eastern Illinois Baseball League held the 2021 Championship Series at Memorial Park. The league dates back to 1933. That year Shelby Himes, Jack Waldron and Dock Leedy joined together to start the Champaign County League.
This year's Championship Series featured the Paxton Swedes (10-6) and the Royal Giants (11-6). The Giants held the advantage coming into the Championship Series posting a 4-1 record over Paxton during the regular season. Nevertheless, Paxton showed some lively bats in game one. It was a tight affair going into the bottom of the seventh inning with the score tied at three. They would score the go-ahead run in the seventh before blowing it completely wide open with a five-run eighth inning. Paxton took game one 9-3. Game two took place on Sunday and Royal came out swinging. Knocking in four runs in the first and the second innings gave the Giants and 8-0 lead.
Game two was over before it began. The Swedes would score only four runs and never really challenge the lead. The final score for game two was Giants 12, Swedes 4. The Giants had all of the momentum going into game three. The Giants jumped out to an early lead on the strength of a four run first inning. They had answers each time the Swedes tried to get back in the game. The game appeared to be over after the seventh inning. Royal had pushed their lead to eight runs, 13-5. Six outs stood between them and the championship. For the Giants, it was not going to end well. Paxton put one run in the eighth inning while keeping Royal scoreless. The game was turned on it's head in the ninth. They rallied from 13-6 to score 12 runs in the final inning winning the championship, 18-13.