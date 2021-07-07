BROOK — Brook opened the second day of its annual Independence Day Celebration with an impressive parade through downtown on Sunday, July 3.
Floats, police cars, fire trucks, military vehicles and old cars and farm equipment were highlights on the parade route, which extended from west of Brook to the east and through neighborhood streets. The parade lasted nearly 40 minutes.
It was the start of a busy day for Brook residents, who enjoyed a day of mud tug-of-war, weed hacker pull and the conclusion of softball and cornhole tournaments before a fireworks show at dusk that evening. The weather cooperated throughout, with sunshine welcoming festival visitors Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The three-day festival also featured waterball, music and plenty of food.