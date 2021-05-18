JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — May is upon us, and June is just around the corner! The grass is green. Flowers are beginning to bloom. Our thoughts are turning to the end of school and summer. At the Jasper County Public Library, thoughts of summer remind us that our Summer Reading Program will soon be underway, and that is no lie, not even a Tall Tale! Speaking of tales reminds us that our Summer Reading theme this year, is Tails & Tales, and we cannot wait to ‘tail’ you more.
Summer Reading is a great way for kids, ages pre-school to teen, to keep their reading and listening skills sharp during the summer months and be better prepared for the next school year. Vocabularies increase and comprehension levels increase, while kids read for fun and win prizes. What could be simpler or more rewarding?
And it doesn’t stop with just reading, and it doesn’t stop with just kids. We have programs and activities planned for adults, too. For a complete list of activities and other program information be sure to visit our website myjcpl.org. Sign-ups begin June 1st!