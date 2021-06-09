Summer reading activities are back this year at the Hoopeston Public Library with a combination of take-home and in-person pro-grams for every member of the family.
This year’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World” and everything kicked-off with a free concert for all ages June 8 featuring “Rockin’ and Reading” with Leonardo. The Chicago-based guitarist and singer delighted li-brary patrons in 2019 with his high energy, interactive show that emphasizes the benefits of reading.
In-person programs for kids will begin on June 10, and run for three consecutive Thurs-days. Ms. Kellie Blanden, Edu-cation Coordinator from WILL Chan-nel 12 in Urbana is also back to lead activities. Sessions for kids ages 4-8 will run from 1-2 p.m. and for ages 9-12 from 2-3 p.m.
Children will also have the oppor-tunity to earn a variety of prizes by visiting the library, completing read-ing challenges and other activities.
In-person craft programs will also be held for middle school students at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, and Tues-day, June 22.
Middle school students, high school students, and adults can also earn a variety of prizes simply by reading books. Teens and adults can pick up a punch card beginning June 7 and they can win a variety of prizes including gift cards, books and other goodies.
Another summer activity will be a collaborative puzzle art project. Patrons can pick up a blank puzzle piece, take it home and decorate it and bring it back to complete a giant puzzle to be displayed in the library. Two puzzles will be completed, one in the children’s room and one upstairs for teens and adults.