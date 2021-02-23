The Watseka Area Food Pantry offers suggestions each month to make donating to the group easier. For March, the suggested donations are kidney or pork and beans.
These are not the only donations the pantry will accept. Any food items which haven’t passed their use-by/expiration date will be appreciated. Food items must be unopened. As always, monetary donations are also accepted as this helps pantry staff purchase much-needed or high-demand items. Along with food donations, the pantry also accepts cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products, laundry supplies and paper products.
Watseka Area Food Pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301South Fourth. The pantry can be accessed by using the alleyway (under the canopy) on the south side of the church and once inside there’s a sign designating the pantry.
If an individual or family is in need of food pantry items, they must call between 9-11 a.m. the day they would like to get the items. The number to call is 815-432-0122 but callers are asked to be patient as there is no answering service and it may take some time for a volunteer to get to the phone. Up to eight clients can be served each day, and clients must wait at least eight weeks between visits. The Watseka Area Food Pantry serves families throughout the county.
If you would like to donate food items, please call ahead to 815-432-0122 so workers will be available to assist in receiving the donations. Although calling ahead isn’t mandatory, it is very helpful in arranging workers being available. Monetary donations can be mailed to: Watseka Area Food Pantry, 301 S. Fourth, Watseka, IL 60970.