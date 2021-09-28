For October, the suggested food donations to Watseka Area Food Pantry are pumpkin, cranberry sauce and sweet potatoes. October is the perfect time to donate these seasonal goodies! Of course, these are only a suggestion as the pantry will accept almost all food items during the month.
If you want to donate based on the needs of the food pantry, call 815-432-0122. It is asked you be patient and let the phone ring as it is sometimes hard for a volunteer to get to the phone (there is no answering service). If a person or family is needing items from the pantry, they should call the same number between 9-11 a.m. the day they want to get items. A volunteer will conduct a phone interview, fill the order, then do a curbside delivery when the client arrives.
The Watseka Area Food Pantry has continued to be open to serve people in Iroquois County since March 2020. The pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth, and can be accessed by using the alleyway on the south side of the church – the entry is under the canopy.
Items the pantry uses each month include: household cleaning supplies (such as bleach and disinfectants), personal hygiene products (soap, toothpaste, deodorant), baking supplies (flour, sugar, cake mixes), laundry products (detergent, fabric softener), paper products (paper towels, paper plates, toilet paper, tisues) and food (canned meats, fruits, vegetables; pasta and sauces, condiments, bagged/boxed pasta, potato mixes; soups). It is asked items be in undamaged packaging and do not exceed their use-by date.