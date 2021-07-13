A few weeks after the launch of the new “Hoosier Homestead Farms” book that celebrates historic farming in Indiana, submissions are coming in rapidly from across Indiana, according to a news release.
Over 5,800 farms have been awarded the Hoosier Homestead Award which is given to any farm in the Hoosier State who are still owned and operated by the same family for 100, 150, or 200 years. All of them are eligible to submit their free farm history of up to 300 words and photo to be included in this new book. There’s no purchase needed, and anyone who submits their farm history is guaranteed to be included in this once-in-a-generation book. Even if your own farm isn’t a Hoosier Homestead farm, you likely know someone who does own such a farm, so let them know about this book.
“Indiana has a rich history in agriculture,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The prospect of this book is very exciting and will further preserve our state’s heritage and the Hoosier farm family’s longstanding commitment to Indiana, agriculture and community.”
Any farm that’s been awarded the Hoosier Homestead Award will absolutely not want to miss out on submitting their farm history, which can include when it began, family legacy, crops grown, size of the farm, notable memories, etc. You can submit your farm history either by going to www.acclaimpress.com and clicking the Hoosier Homestead Farms book cover on the homepage, or by emailing your 300 word farm history and photo to IndianaFarmsBook@AcclaimPress.com. You should also reserve your copy of the book on the website or by calling the publisher, Acclaim Press, at 573-472-9800 and requesting that you would like to reserve a copy of the Hoosier Homestead book. Deadline for farm history submission is August 31, 2021.
Don’t let the story of Indiana’s historic farms be written without your Hoosier Homestead awarded farm being included!