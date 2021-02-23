LAFAYETTE – Subaru of America, Inc., joined by its two regional independent distributors, Subaru of New England and Subaru Distributors Corp., announced its continued commitment to supporting people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by helping provide an additional 100 million meals to Feeding America®. This donation is double the automaker’s April 2020 donation, in which they helped provide 50 million meals to the hunger-relief organization.
“Once again, Subaru is working with Feeding America to help the millions of families struggling with hunger across the U.S.,” said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. “As we continue to weather these unprecedented times together, we hope our contribution to Feeding America ensures the most vulnerable members of our communities are fed and cared for.”
Right now, millions of Americans are out of work and unable to provide adequate nourishment for themselves and for their families. In fact, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one in four children in this country may face hunger. The automaker is helping to contribute an additional 100 million meals to Feeding America, which will help the network of food banks secure the resources needed to serve people who are struggling during this time of uncertainty.
“The pandemic has posed unique challenges for food banks and the people we serve,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “We are tremendously grateful to Subaru of America, along with Subaru retailers and distributors, for their generous support and commitment to fighting against hunger in communities across the country.”
The Subaru franchise, with its 633 retailers nationwide, will work with Feeding America to disburse the donation to the organization’s 199 food banks across the U.S. To ensure that food banks with the highest need are served, Subaru will allocate 20% of the donation to national food programs and food banks with the highest food insecurity rates and child food insecurity rates. Furthermore, participating Subaru retailers nationwide have made supplemental donations to their local Feeding America member food banks, currently totaling an additional 5.6 million meals* to those in need, totaling 105 million meals donated from Subaru.
Subaru will launch a new creative campaign showcasing the impact of the donation and demonstrating the good that can happen when Love is put into action. The :30 and :15 second advertising spots will run on broadcast and digital platforms.
To join the effort, Subaru and its retailers invite consumers to make their own donation to Feeding America. Donations will be directed to the food bank that serves the donor’s zip code, giving everyone an opportunity to help their communities. Please visit www.feedingamerica.org/subarulovestohelp to learn more. The automaker's donation to Feeding America is a part of the Subaru Loves to Help pillar, the community-focused pillar of the Subaru Love Promise. To learn more about Subaru Loves to Help and the community work Subaru does, visit subaru.com/help. To learn more about Feeding America, visit www.feedingamerica.org and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
$1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks