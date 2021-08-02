LAFAYETTE — Registration for the seventh annual Subaru Color 5K is now available at subarucolor5k.itsyourrace.com.
Usually held in June, this year’s event will be Oct. 2. A virtual option is also available.
Organized by Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA), on-site participants are showered with colored powder, made of food-grade corn starch, at stations along two available routes on the company’s grounds. The event offers the choice between a 5K trail course and a 1-mile paved course.
The run/walk fundraiser will feature a Halloween theme and participants are encouraged to wear event-friendly costumes. Since its inception, the Subaru Color 5K has raised nearly $220,000.
The event will benefit local youth who serve the community through Students in Action Indiana, a program of Multiplying Good. Locally launched in 2015 with support from SIA, the program teaches students in grades 6 through 12 about leadership skills through serving others.
Students from Lafayette Jeff, McCutcheon, Oakland High School, Sunnyside, Tecumseh and Wea Ridge have served many nonprofits, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Food Finders Food Bank, Grant’s House, Habitat for Humanity, LTHC Homeless Services, Mental Health America, Natalie’s Second Chance, Support Our Troops, the YWCA of Greater Lafayette and more.
Individuals who register by Aug. 31 are guaranteed to receive a T-shirt, Fandana, swag bag and finisher medal. Online registration is $35 for adults and $30 for children age 10 and younger. On race day, the cost is $40 for adults and $35 for children.
In addition to registering, participants can use the website to recruit family and friends to join their team or contribute. Awards are given for the largest team and top individual fundraiser.
For competitive 5K runners, awards will be presented to the top overall male and female finisher, as well as the top male and female finisher in seven different age categories.Sponsors include the SIA Foundation, Bob Rohrman Subaru, CTI Personnel. Industrial Federal Credit Union, Morales Group and Venture Logistics.