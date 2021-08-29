The Milford Library recently conducted a stuffed animal sleep over at the library.
Director Nina White said the event was Aug. 12.
“We had so much fun! It was a way to get the young ones involved in the library one more time before school starts,” said she. “This was the note that went home with the animals/dolls/monsters:
“Thank you for letting me spend the night at the library! I had so much fun. We played cards and listened to a story about Jellybeans, which was a very good book. We also had just quiet time when we worked on puzzles and talked. We had snacks, but I could not finish them all, so they are in the bag to go home with me. I cannot wait for another time to spend the night at the library, but to be honest, I love being with you more. When it is okay with your parents, maybe I can visit the library with you again?”
The bags that went home included goldfish crackers, fruit snacks, a pixie stick, stickers, and a picture of their friend at the party.