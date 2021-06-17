Three dance teams from Studio on Main in Watseka won at the Ford County Fair Talent Show June 15.
The dance team called Voodoo Essence placed first in the Senior Division. The team consists of Hope Aaron, Sadee Wuethrich, Lilian Eheart, Briana Warren and Hannah Eheart.
The First Impressions dance team placed first in the Junior Division. Team members are Kate Sabol, Amelia Marcier, Avery Schroeder, Harley Valentine, Dahlia Johnson, London Starkey and Libby Hamilton.
The junior team Elite Eight placed second in the Junior Division. That team is made up of Sarah Parsons, Addie Kingdon, Savannah Reed, Lily Anderson, Annika Greene, Madelyn Loy, Vanysah Hickman and London Clark.
The winning teams will represent Ford County in the state contest in Springfield next January.