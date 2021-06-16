DANVILLE, IL — Lakeview College of Nursing recognizes students who recently received their academic degrees. Graduates from the local area include the following:
Morgan Drennan of Rossville, IL. Drennan graduated from Lakeview’s Danville Campus. She is a 2018 graduate of Bismarck-Henning High School in Bismarck, IL and a 2019 graduate of Danville Area Community College in Danville, IL. She is the daughter of Shawn and Becky Drennan of Rossville, IL.
Abigail Horatschki of Potomac, IL. Horatschki graduated from Lakeview’s Danville Campus. Horatschki received the College’s prestigious Charline Grygiel award. This award is given to the graduate from each campus who stands out as a leader and most exemplifies the values of Lakeview College of Nursing: adaptability, caring, excellence, integrity, and service. She is a 2015 graduate of Armstrong Township High School in Armstrong, IL and a 2017 graduate of Danville Area Community College in Danville, IL. She is the daughter of Chris and Tammy Stewart of Coral Springs, FL. She is married to Zachary Horatschki of Potomac, IL.
Jacqueline Smith of Hoopeston, IL. Smith graduated from Lakeview’s Danville Campus. She is a 2014 graduate of Hoopeston Area High School in Hoopeston, IL and a 2019 graduate of Indiana State University in Terre Haute, IN. She is the daughter of Charlie and Sandie Smith of Hoopeston, IL.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, IL area since 1894.