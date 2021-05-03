Trees

Pine Village students stand with Roger Sparenberg, Soil and Water Conservation District Board member, (back) after they were presented with trees for Arbor Day from the district. Pictured are, front row: Kade Fulkerson, Kailey Serie, Easton Dilks, Gwen Cunningham, Joe Spencer, Charlotte Pruitt, Wyatt Nern; back row: Nevaeh Lees, Khloe Kiefer, Hayden Sparenberg, Alex Piercy, Gavin Bellah, Skylar Riggs, Izzy Johnson and Mikaela Crawley.

 Photo contributed
Pine Village students recently thanked the Soil and Water Conservation District for giving them trees in celebration of National Arbor Day.

