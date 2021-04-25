The first fourth grader selected to be Student of the Week in Jody Munsterman's classroom at Crescent City Grade School is Alayna Mathews. This is a program Mrs. Munsterman has sponsored for many years and it gives each student a special time to be focused on.
Alayna is the daughter of Tanner and Katelynn, and her brother Ryder is 5-years-old. Her dad builds decks for a living. The family has two dogs – Remi, a German Shepherd, and Diesel, a pitbull mix. Her interests include cleaning her room, playing volleyball and being outside. Her nicknames “Aly Bug” and “Aly” were given to her by her Grandma and mom. Her biggest inspiration has come from family members also: “Mom, Grandma Carla, Grandma Cheryl and Aunt Brooke – I don't know why but I look up to all of them!”
The pandemic has affected hundreds of people in the area and Alayna says the one change for her family is “we go out but we put on our masks. That's just a little bit of a change for my family.” At school “we can't play with the jump rope.” She thinks having to remote learn during some of the pandemic was okay, but she'd rather “attend school because it's more fun at school.”
Mrs. Munsterman had this to say about her student: “(She) is a wonderful addition to our CCGS fourth grade class. She is well mannered, polite and friendly to everyone. While monitoring grades three to five during recess duties, Alayna frequently joins me to walk the perimeter of the gym. We walk and talk … I have enjoyed hearing about the special people in her life during recess. Alayna keeps me in check with the number of steps we try to walk during our 20-minute recess.”
While talking about fourth grade, she said the thing she really likes about the grade is “My teachers Mrs. M and Mrs. (Lynn) Culkin because they are the best teachers ever.” She was looking forward to the gardening project starting once the spring break was over. And she feels the project is educational along with helping the school (look better). Her plan for Easter was to enjoy an Easter egg hunt and for the spring break she was looking forward to hanging out with her family.
It's too far in the future to think about which high school or college she'll attend but she definitely wants to consider a career as a babysitter and she thinks she'll need some education for that.
For her May 25 birthday she is hoping to have a party. Her best friends are Lily, Maggie, Rhyan, Ryder and Addy. “Owl Diary” is her favorite book and “Chop Junior” is her favorite program. The dolphin is her favorite animal, she enjoys spelling, her lucky number is 25, and she prefers the color of teal. Her favorite piece of clothing is her Pink shirt, and she loves the song “Hold Me While You Wait.” She feels she is responsible enough to “drive the golf cart by myself around the park” but her parents won't let her do that yet.
A few things she would like to share about herself are: “I have one brother – he is in kindergarten. I ride the bus to school and I like the pizza served at school in the cafeteria. I like playing on the playground equipment.” And, this summer, she is “looking forward to swimming on my beach.”