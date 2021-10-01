WHEATFIELD — A 15-year-old Kankakee Valley High School male student was struck by a vehicle as he crossed State Road 10 in front of the high school Thursday afternoon, Sept. 30.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, it was notified through dispatch of a pedestrian getting hit at 3923 W. State Road 10. When deputies arrived the scene, they found the student conscious and alert and talked with the driver of the vehicle that hit him.
The driver, Kira E. Woolever, 21, was uninjured.
Evidence and witness accounts said that the student attempted to run north across the state road without looking for traffic. Woolever was driving a 2018 Ford Escape eastbound when it hit the student at an estimated speed of 40 miles per hour.
Woolever told police she did not have enough time to take evasive action.
Though the student was conscious and alert, he was airlifted to a Chicago area hospital “in abundance of caution,” police said.
The condition of the student is unknown at this time. Meanwhile, no traffic violations or charges have been filed in the accident.