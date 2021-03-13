INDIANAPOLIS — With the pandemic continuing to take a toll on mental health, state representatives Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) encourage Hoosiers to turn to Indiana’s Be Well Crisis Helpline, a free and confidential resource already helping thousands of people across the state.
According to Gutwein, Hoosiers can connect with a trained counselor at no cost by calling 211 or visiting BeWellIndiana.com.
“The past year has taken a toll on the mental health of many,” Gutwein said. “Needing help is nothing to be embarrassed about, and this free resource will help connect Hoosiers to someone who can talk with them confidentially.”
When calling 211 to reach the Be Well Crisis Helpline, Hoosiers enter their ZIP code, follow the prompts and select No. 3. On BeWellIndiana.com, Hoosiers can take a mental health assessment, access substance use disorder and recovery resources, as well as educational videos from experts in the field.
According to Negele, 211 and BeWellIndiana.com can connect Hoosiers to other helpful state resources, like child care, and unemployment and health insurance.
“Hoosiers facing anxiety, depression, substance use disorder or other mental health issues can turn to this free helpline or the Be Well Indiana website for assistance,” Negele said. “But in addition to these mental health resources, Hoosiers can seek help for a number of other things to meet their basic needs, like getting food, paying bills and finding housing.”
Since launching in July 2020, the helpline assisted more than 8,000 Hoosiers. Nearly 53% of all callers are referred to additional mental health treatment, substance use services or crisis counseling, according to data collected by Be Well Indiana counselors.
Negele said family physicians and health insurance providers can also provide access to telehealth options for counseling and emotional support.
Gutwein represents House District 16, which includes all of Pulaski County and portions of Fulton, Jasper, Newton and Starke counties.
Negele represents House District 13, which includes all of Benton County, and portions of Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe, Warren and White counties.