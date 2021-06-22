MONTICELLO — The Streets of Monticello Association (SOMA) is sponsoring Picnic in the Plaza on Sunday, June 27 in Constitution Plaza, Monticello.
“This special event is made possible by a grant from the Tippecanoe Arts Federation and the Indiana Arts Commission,” said Sharon McKinley, SOMA member.
Picnic on the Plaza is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. and will feature music by Quentin Flagg, a high-energy, rock ‘n roll singer.
“We are ready for Quentin Flagg to shake up the stage as he sings and dances his way through a show that will make you want to dance!” McKinley said. “Quentin Flagg has entertained audiences in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.; England, Ireland, Canada, to name a few. He has opened for country star Tracy Byrd, The Drifters, The Spaniels and performed with Jim Belushi.”
Bring your blankets, picnic basket, lawn chairs and family to the Picnic on the Plaza. The first 150 people who are there will get a free sandwich, chips and a drink.
“SOMA would like to thank Regional Arts Partners, Indiana Arts Commission and the Tippecanoe Arts Federation for making this event possible,” McKinely said. “We are looking forward to a packed crowd on the plaza.”