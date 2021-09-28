LAFAYETTE – A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle along Interstate 65 ended Tuesday afternoon after its driver lost control and the vehicle caught fire along the side of the road.
According to the Indiana State Police, a 911 call around 2:15 p.m. from OnStar stated that a stolen 2019 blue Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on I-65. Tippecanoe County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers located the Malibu and attempted to stop it on the exit ramp from I-65 to State Road 26.
The driver, Kevin Brown Jr., 18, of Anderson, continued through the traffic light at State Road 26 and onto I-65 north. Officers continued the pursuit northbound to the 173 mile-marker where the Malibu lost control, ran off the east side of the road, and caught fire.
Officers were able to get Brown out of the Malibu and he was safely taken into custody. Officers on scene attempted to use multiple fire extinguishers, but the Malibu became engulfed in flames.
Lafayette Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. Brown was uninjured and transported to Tippecanoe County Jail.
Brown was arrested for resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; vehicle theft, a Level 6 felony; aggressive driving, a Class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating without ever receiving a driver’s license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Troopers from the Lafayette Post were assisted on scene by Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, Lafayette Fire Department, and Joey's Towing.