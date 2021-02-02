Stephen Douglas “Steve” Goss, 73, of Danville, IL, formerly of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 8:38 P.M. Friday January 22, 2021 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, IL. He was born September 25, 1947, in Evansville, IN, the son of James and Amy (Schnee) Goss.
He is survived by three sisters, Elaine (Michael) Thorne of Kirkwood, MO, Carolyn (Randy) LaBounty of Watseka, IL, and Jane Totheroh of Danville, IL and 6 nieces and nephews, Jennifer Thorne, Gregory Thorne, Julie Barwegen, Andrew LaBounty, Aaron Totheroh, and Jessica Maro.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, William Paul “Bill” Goss.
Steve worked as a union pipefitter. He served four years in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War where he was stationed in Antarctica and Guam. He was a member of the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hoopeston and was also a member of the Hoopeston American Legion Post #384 where he served as Commander during the 1970’s. Steve enjoyed history, politics, and listening to audio books.
A private graveside service will be held at Floral Hill Cemetery with military rites being accorded by the Hoopeston American Legion Post #384. Memorials may be made in Steve’s memory to the Hoopeston American Legion 502 E. Penn St. Hoopeston, IL 60942.