CLINTON AND TIPPECANOE COUNTIES, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the State Road 38 Bridge over the south fork of Wildcat Creek will be down to one 10’ lane beginning on or after Wednesday, April 14. This bridge is located just east of Dayton and traffic will be controlled at the bridge by a temporary traffic signal. This is for the contractor to place a thin deck overlay on the bridge and work is expected to be completed by May 11.
This project was awarded to Ram Construction Services of Michigan, Inc. for $974,386. This project will place a thin deck overlay on the following bridges:
- S.R. 29 over the south fork of Wildcat Creek, 2.7 miles north of U.S. 421
- U.S. 52 both directions over the Norfolk and Southern Railroad, nearly 2 miles east of S.R. 25
- I-65 over C.R. 100 South/McCarty Lane, 1.2 miles south of S.R. 26
- U.S. 231 both directions over Big Wea Creek, 1.2 miles south of S.R. 25
Notification will be made prior to work beginning on these bridges.
Work is expected to be completed at all locations by October 2. INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a construction zone.