TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.-The Indiana Department of Transportation announces State Road 28 will close just east of Romney to C.R. 200 East on or after Monday, June 7. This stretch is scheduled to reopen August 24. Access will be maintained to residences and businesses in the area. The official detour follows, U.S. 231 to U.S. 52 in Lafayette and back to S.R. 28.
The project on S.R. 28 was awarded to Milestone Contractors L.P.for $12.8 million and spans from U.S. 231 to U.S. 52. The project will widen the travel lanes from 11-ft to 12-ft, plus widen each shoulder by approximately 4 ft. and grade recoverable ditches to improve roadside safety. Approximately 26 culvert pipes will be replaced or extended as required. There are several closures for this work and they will be publicized in advance. This project is scheduled to be completed in October of 2023.