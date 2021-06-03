RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer American Legion Post 29, its auxiliary and VFW Post 1279 conducted a Memorial Day service across from the Weston Cemetery’s main entrance Monday, May 31.
Mayor Steve Wood, a veteran of the Army, served as emcee, with State Rep. and Army veteran Doug Gutwein serving as guest speaker.
After the laying of wreaths, the firing of three volleys and the playing of “Taps,” Gutwein spoke to the 125 or more people who attended the annual event. Wreaths were also placed at the Memory Gardens and Mount Calvary Cemetery later that day.
Gutwein asked members of the audience to shout out names of veterans they are likely to remember every year at this time. Over 30 names were shared by those in attendance before Gutwein began his speech.