WHITE COUNTY — Middle school students in White County and across Indiana will be required to take a civics course before they reach high school.
It’s part of legislation supported by White County’s two elected officials — state Reps. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) — to improve civic engagement among young people.
House Enrolled Act 1384 requires students in sixth, seventh or eighth grade to take a semester-long civics education course. Lehe said young Hoosiers students usually take a government class during their senior year of high school, but this legislation is designed to reach students earlier.
"It is important students are educated on how their government works, especially since they are the next generation who will lead our state and country," Lehe said. "Teaching civics at an earlier age will hopefully encourage them to participate and engage more in the democratic process."
Negele said this legislation comes out of a recommendation from the Civics Education Task Force led by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
"Our country depends on the engagement and participation of its citizens," Negele said. "Unfortunately, many Americans don't understand how their government functions, but with this legislation, young Hoosiers will learn about the Constitution and their civic duties."
The law, which is now in effect, comes on the heels of Purdue University’s announcement that it will mandate a “civics literacy” graduation requirement for all undergraduate students, beginning with students who enroll in fall 2021.
“There is plenty of evidence that many in our society are sadly lacking in civics knowledge and unprepared to actively and effectively engage in our democratic processes,” said JoAnn Brouillette, chair of the trustees Academic and Student Affairs Committee.
Surveys over the past decade from Newsweek, the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania, the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, and many others have shown the extreme lack of knowledge among Americans when it comes to civics and governance. Among survey findings:
• Just 26% of Americans can name all three branches of government.
• Only 12% understand the relationship between the Emancipation Proclamation and the 13th Amendment, and correctly answered that the 13th Amendment freed all the slaves in the United States.
• Almost 60% failed to identify a requirement for ratifying a constitutional amendment.
“Findings like these are quite troubling,” said Jay McCann, professor of political science at Purdue¬¬, “given that our system of representation rests on the assumption of an informed public. Just as troubling is the startling rise in political ‘misinformation’ these days, in addition to gaps in civics knowledge. This makes it even more pressing for Purdue undergraduates to have a solid grounding in the basics of American politics and civic life.”
Purdue University’s Board of Trustees will vote on the requirement at its June 11 public meeting.