Kim Burch, speaking during the Hoopeston Swimming Pool Committee meeting on Monday, thanked Bill Goodwine and the St. Anthony’s Youth Group for all of their help at the Hoopeston Swimming Pool Saturday.
Volunteers from the group turned out to assist with painting the pool building.
She said the volunteers from Goodwine brought played a vital role in getting all of the work they did on Saturday done.
Burch said the work the volunteers from the group did on Saturday at the pool was the perfect opportunity for them to do some local mission work.
“It was just a great win-win for everybody,” she said.
Goodwine said some of the volunteers were alumni of the group. The youth group members and alumni who took part in Saturday’s volunteer work were: Shay Layden, JJ Mendez, Monica Mendez Garcia, Luis Lugo, Chris Umbanhowar and Wyatt Johnson.