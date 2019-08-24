_DSC8873.JPG

Ellen Lee, left, and Brenna Schluter of the Gibson Area Hospital team celebrate after Lee made a putt during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.

 Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record

BAYLES LAKE -- WPXN Radio, Monical's Pizza and Engelbrecht Grills & Cookers finished Friday's Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble in a three-way tie for first place.

Each team finished with a score of 61, with WPXN winning via tiebreaker. Monical's and Englebrecht finished in second and third place, respectively.

Following are the results from Friday's outing ...

WPXN 61

Engelbrecht 61

Monical's 61

Paxton IGA 62

EIEC 62

Accolade 64

Shields 65

Hudson 68

Frederick 69

Paxton Hardware 70

Edward Jones 65

Gibson Area Hospital 74

Kief 76

Farmers-Merchants 85

Best dressed team -- Gibson Area Hospital

Longest drive -- Mike Yergler

Putting contest -- Don Stevens-Donald Brown

Closest to the pin -- Blake Johnson

Longest wins -- Mal Rock

50/50 raffle -- Rick Shields