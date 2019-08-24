BAYLES LAKE -- WPXN Radio, Monical's Pizza and Engelbrecht Grills & Cookers finished Friday's Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble in a three-way tie for first place.
Each team finished with a score of 61, with WPXN winning via tiebreaker. Monical's and Englebrecht finished in second and third place, respectively.
Following are the results from Friday's outing ...
WPXN 61
Engelbrecht 61
Monical's 61
Paxton IGA 62
EIEC 62
Accolade 64
Shields 65
Hudson 68
Frederick 69
Paxton Hardware 70
Edward Jones 65
Gibson Area Hospital 74
Kief 76
Farmers-Merchants 85
Best dressed team -- Gibson Area Hospital
Longest drive -- Mike Yergler
Putting contest -- Don Stevens-Donald Brown
Closest to the pin -- Blake Johnson
Longest wins -- Mal Rock
50/50 raffle -- Rick Shields