PBL at GCMS, 7 p.m. Friday

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Fisher, 7 p.m. Friday

Rantoul at Prairie Central, 7 p.m. Friday

St. Thomas More at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m. Friday

Monticello at Olympia, 7 p.m. Friday

IVC at Unity, 7 p.m. Friday

Oakwood vs. Watseka, 7 p.m. Friday

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, 7 p.m. Friday

Arcola at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m. Friday

Villa Grove/Heritage at Tuscola, 7 p.m. Friday

Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record

GCMS

Fisher

Prairie Central

St. Joseph-Ogden

Monticello

Unity

Oakwood

BHRA

Argenta-Oreana

Tuscola

Many questions will be answered about GCMS and PBL as the Falcons retool after winning back-to-back state titles and the Panthers are led by a first-year head coach.

Matt Daniels/The News-Gazette

GCMS

Fisher

Prairie Central

St. Joseph-Ogden

Monticello

Unity

Oakwood

BHRA

Arcola

Tuscola

The Cola Wars are back. In Week 2. But Arcola will go on the road and pick up a close, hard-fought win against Argenta-Oreana, while Tuscola rolls at home against Douglas County rival Villa Grove/Heritage.

Ryan Birch/Rantoul Press

GCMS

Fisher

Rantoul

SJO

Monticello

Unity

Watseka

BHRA

A-O

Tuscola

Coming off a season of heartbreaking losses, look for the Eagles to pull off the road upset to start off the season.

Tom Meents/Maximum Destruction

PBL

Fisher

Prairie Central

SJO

Monticello

Unity

Oakwood

BHRA

Argenta-Oreana

Tuscola

PBL surprises the very-powerful GCMS with an upsetting loss for the first time in over two years.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette

GCMS

Fisher

Prairie Central

St. Joseph-Ogden

Monticello

Unity

Oakwood

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin

Argenta-Oreana

Tuscola

Here’s my typical spiel for Week 1 picks. It’s too early to really know anything about any of these teams, so if you’ve been good in the past you get the nod from me. Also, best game this week is easily Arcola at Argenta-Oreana.

Andrew Helregel/Piatt County Journal-Republican

GCMS

Fisher

Prairie Central

SJO

Monticello

Unity

Watseka

BHRA

Argenta-Oreana

Tuscola

Sages will see how long they can keep their win streak following last season’s championship run. Safe bet No. 15 comes Friday.