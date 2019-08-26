PBL at GCMS, 7 p.m. Friday
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Fisher, 7 p.m. Friday
Rantoul at Prairie Central, 7 p.m. Friday
St. Thomas More at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m. Friday
Monticello at Olympia, 7 p.m. Friday
IVC at Unity, 7 p.m. Friday
Oakwood vs. Watseka, 7 p.m. Friday
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, 7 p.m. Friday
Arcola at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m. Friday
Villa Grove/Heritage at Tuscola, 7 p.m. Friday
Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS
Fisher
Prairie Central
St. Joseph-Ogden
Monticello
Unity
Oakwood
BHRA
Argenta-Oreana
Tuscola
Many questions will be answered about GCMS and PBL as the Falcons retool after winning back-to-back state titles and the Panthers are led by a first-year head coach.
Matt Daniels/The News-Gazette
GCMS
Fisher
Prairie Central
St. Joseph-Ogden
Monticello
Unity
Oakwood
BHRA
Arcola
Tuscola
The Cola Wars are back. In Week 2. But Arcola will go on the road and pick up a close, hard-fought win against Argenta-Oreana, while Tuscola rolls at home against Douglas County rival Villa Grove/Heritage.
Ryan Birch/Rantoul Press
GCMS
Fisher
Rantoul
SJO
Monticello
Unity
Watseka
BHRA
A-O
Tuscola
Coming off a season of heartbreaking losses, look for the Eagles to pull off the road upset to start off the season.
Tom Meents/Maximum Destruction
PBL
Fisher
Prairie Central
SJO
Monticello
Unity
Oakwood
BHRA
Argenta-Oreana
Tuscola
PBL surprises the very-powerful GCMS with an upsetting loss for the first time in over two years.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette
GCMS
Fisher
Prairie Central
St. Joseph-Ogden
Monticello
Unity
Oakwood
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin
Argenta-Oreana
Tuscola
Here’s my typical spiel for Week 1 picks. It’s too early to really know anything about any of these teams, so if you’ve been good in the past you get the nod from me. Also, best game this week is easily Arcola at Argenta-Oreana.
Andrew Helregel/Piatt County Journal-Republican
GCMS
Fisher
Prairie Central
SJO
Monticello
Unity
Watseka
BHRA
Argenta-Oreana
Tuscola
Sages will see how long they can keep their win streak following last season’s championship run. Safe bet No. 15 comes Friday.