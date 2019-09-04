Eureka (1-0) at GCMS (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (0-1) at PBL (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Fisher (1-0) at Tremont (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Tuscola (1-0) at Arcola (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
St. Joseph-Ogden (1-0) at Rantoul (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Pontiac (1-0) at Unity (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Monticello (1-0) at Chillicothe IVC (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Olympia (0-1) at St. Thomas More (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Cerro Gordo/Bement (1-0) at Shelbyville (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Iroquois West (0-1) at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Tom Meents/Maximum Destruction (6-4)
GCMS
PBL
Fisher
Tuscola
SJO
Pontiac
Monticello
Olympia
CG/B
HAAP
PBL rebounds with a big win.
Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record (7-3)
GCMS
PBL
Fisher
Arcola
St. Joseph-Ogden
Pontiac
Monticello
St. Thomas More
Cerro Gordo/Bement
HAAP
I'm a bit nervous about picking GCMS to beat the No. 3-ranked team in 3A, but to paraphrase Crash Davis from Bull Durham, you never mess with a winning streak.
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette (7-3)
GCMS
PBL
Fisher
Tuscola
St. Joseph-Ogden
Unity
Monticello
Olympia
Shelbyville
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac
Inject the Cola Wars into my veins. This year's showdown should be a doozy, with both Tuscola and Arcola 1-0 after major victories in Week 1. The Purple Riders put people on notice routing Argenta-Oreana, but the Warriors still reign supreme.
Ryan Birch/Rantoul Press (7-3)
GCMS
PBL
Fisher
Tuscola
SJO
Pontiac
Monticello
Olympia
Shelbyville
Hoopeston/AP
Fisher heads to Tremont for a rematch of last years instant classic. Look for the Bunnies to get a huge road win.
Matt Daniels/The News-Gazette (8-2)
GCMS
PBL
Fisher
Tuscola
St. Joseph-Ogden
Pontiac
Monticello
St. Thomas More
Shelbyville
Iroquois West
Comment: Paxton-Buckley-Loda showed some promise in keeping it close at rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley last Friday night. Their reward this Friday night? Giving coach Josh Pritchard his first win in charge of the Panthers.
Andrew Helregel/Piatt County Journal-Republican (8-2)
GCMS
PBL
Fisher
Tuscola
SJO
Unity
Monticello
STM
Shelbyville
Iroquois West
Would be a huge win for the Broncos at Shelbyville in Week 2. Unfortunately, I don't see this opportunity as a possible road win.