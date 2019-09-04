Eureka (1-0) at GCMS (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Georgetown-Ridge Farm (0-1) at PBL (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Fisher (1-0) at Tremont (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Tuscola (1-0) at Arcola (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

St. Joseph-Ogden (1-0) at Rantoul (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Pontiac (1-0) at Unity (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Monticello (1-0) at Chillicothe IVC (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Olympia (0-1) at St. Thomas More (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Cerro Gordo/Bement (1-0) at Shelbyville (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Iroquois West (0-1) at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Tom Meents/Maximum Destruction (6-4)

GCMS

PBL

Fisher

Tuscola

SJO

Pontiac

Monticello

Olympia

CG/B

HAAP

PBL rebounds with a big win.

Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record (7-3)

GCMS

PBL

Fisher

Arcola

St. Joseph-Ogden

Pontiac

Monticello

St. Thomas More

Cerro Gordo/Bement

HAAP

I'm a bit nervous about picking GCMS to beat the No. 3-ranked team in 3A, but to paraphrase Crash Davis from Bull Durham, you never mess with a winning streak.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette (7-3)

GCMS

PBL

Fisher

Tuscola

St. Joseph-Ogden

Unity

Monticello

Olympia

Shelbyville

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac

Inject the Cola Wars into my veins. This year's showdown should be a doozy, with both Tuscola and Arcola 1-0 after major victories in Week 1. The Purple Riders put people on notice routing Argenta-Oreana, but the Warriors still reign supreme.

Ryan Birch/Rantoul Press (7-3)

GCMS

PBL

Fisher

Tuscola

SJO

Pontiac

Monticello

Olympia

Shelbyville

Hoopeston/AP

Fisher heads to Tremont for a rematch of last years instant classic. Look for the Bunnies to get a huge road win.

Matt Daniels/The News-Gazette (8-2)

GCMS

PBL

Fisher

Tuscola

St. Joseph-Ogden

Pontiac

Monticello

St. Thomas More

Shelbyville

Iroquois West

Comment: Paxton-Buckley-Loda showed some promise in keeping it close at rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley last Friday night. Their reward this Friday night? Giving coach Josh Pritchard his first win in charge of the Panthers.

Andrew Helregel/Piatt County Journal-Republican (8-2)

GCMS

PBL

Fisher

Tuscola

SJO

Unity

Monticello

STM

Shelbyville

Iroquois West

Would be a huge win for the Broncos at Shelbyville in Week 2. Unfortunately, I don't see this opportunity as a possible road win.